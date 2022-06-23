Haslam Family Bet More Than Just a Contract on Deshaun Watson

While many were involved in the decision to bring quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Browns, the Haslam family invested more than most into him.

Many within the Browns organization were involved in the decision to bring quarterback Deshaun Watson aboard. General manager Andrew Berry, head coach Kevin Stefanski, and more have linked themselves to Watson for the rest of their careers and will forever be known as the regime that acquired him.

The ownership group played a significant factor in the acquisition. Jimmy Haslam has been obsessed with finding the next big revelation at quarterback since he purchased the team in 2012, which has been largely unsuccessful.

The front office felt they had reached an impasse with quarterback Baker Mayfield following the 2022 season; it's clear that they believed the disappointing quarterback play was disproportionate to the talent on the roster. Therefore, the team searched for a definite upgrade at the sport's most important position.

Ultimately, management concluded that there were three apparent upgrades on the market: Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, and Deshaun Watson. They informed Mayfield's reps at the combine that they would pursue the names above via trade, but the general belief was that they wouldn't be able to get their foot in the door with any of the candidates.

However, when Watson's representation agreed to a meeting with team brass, the Browns jumped at the opportunity. They presented Watson an offer he couldn't decline; a five-year, fully guaranteed contract valued at $230 million. The contract included verbiage that protected Watson's earning power during the first two seasons of the deal.

It is considered the most player-friendly contract in the sport's history, reminiscent of an NBA superstar's deal. David Mulugheta, Watson's agent even called it a 'super max' deal in a post on Instagram.

National media outlets bashed Cleveland for making Watson the face of the next wave of player empowerment; while many want fully-guaranteed deals for players, some felt it was unjust that the first in line was a man facing twenty-four civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct.

This Browns regime is tied to Watson for the rest of time. If Berry becomes one of the premier executives in the sport, the one that restores the Browns to championship heights, the Watson deal is the first thing many will remember.

If Stefanski continues on an upward trajectory and develops a reputation as one of the best offensive minds in the game, people will remember that his running mate was Watson. While all of these things may be true, the Haslam family tied themselves to Watson differently than anyone in this situation.

Watson's presence in the building changes things for the team, but many fans don't fully comprehend to what extent. While it certainly changes salary cap decisions, personnel choices, and draft philosophy, everything seems minute compared to the overarching bet the Haslams made.

Rumors surfaced this past week that the Browns are exploring opportunities to build a new stadium. Their lease at First Energy expires after 2028, and a new stadium seems increasingly likely considering the new revenue opportunities that adding a dome venue could present.

The first question when considering a new stadium is: who will fit the bill? Money is king in the NFL, and the valuation for a new venue would likely total somewhere in the $2-3 billion range.

Sponsors may be reluctant to foot the bill for a new stadium considering they would be aligning with Watson's legal troubles. Despite the chance to partner with a potential perennial Super Bowl contender, there are too many moving parts to justify spending billions to partner with Cleveland.

While the Haslams could pay, they surely aren't eager to write a check for billions of dollars. Reportedly, they are looking for some publicly funded municipal construction projects that would then lead to the building of a new stadium. They are asking for significant construction projects on the lakeside property that links to downtown Cleveland, including housing, retail, parking, and recreational spaces.

The Browns released a statement refuting the report.

Right now, the city is divided mainly by the acquisition of Watson. Many are intrigued at the potential of the on-field product, while others despise the prospect of employing someone with Watson's issues.

The team lost fans when they brought Deshaun into the building, some for life. If the Haslams hope to earn public funding for the stadium, which would come at the taxpayers' expense, they need Watson to perform and propel the Browns into the national spotlight.

The ownership group has quite literally bet billions on Watson not only being a successful player, but leading the team to heights they haven't reach since the 1960's.