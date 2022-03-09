Tyler Lockett Could Address Multiple Weaknesses in Browns Offense

The Cleveland Browns are in the market to improve their wide receiver position and a trade to acquire Tyler Lockett from the Seattle Seahawks could be just what that this offense needs.

In the wake of the blockbuster trade that sent quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the Seattle Seahawks have one of the worst rosters in the NFL, setting themselves up for a rebuild. Further suggesting that's their best path forward, the Seahawks released linebacker Bobby Wagner the same day.

The longest tenured players remaining on that roster are wide receiver Tyler Lockett and offensive lineman Ethan Pocic. Lockett, who will be 30 years old in September, becomes another opportunity for the Seahawks to get additional assets to help them build for the future while creating salary cap space for when they want to be able to spend money.

For a team like the Cleveland Browns, a team intent on upgrading its receiver room, Lockett has represents a consistent, efficient option. He's coming off of a season where he averaged 11 yards per target while contributing 1,175 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He also had 22 explosive plays.

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Lockett could help the Browns in every aspect of the passing game they have struggled the past two seasons. He can beat man coverage, an area the Browns have been non-competitive. The only player the Browns have had that consistently defeated man coverage over the past two years was Odell Beckham Jr. and when he was out after tearing his ACL, the offense was stymied in situations where teams dared them to beat man coverage. The most glaring example was in the divisional playoff game where the Kansas City Chiefs so often played press man with a single high safety over the top, committing everyone else to the box in an effort to limit running back Nick Chubb. Lockett's ability to stretch the field gives them a player that can create explosive plays and instant offense. The combination of being able to separate from man coverage and being able to stretch the field should improve the spacing in the Browns offense, another area where the Browns struggled. After Beckham's release from the team, rookie third round pick Anthony Schwartz was the player that forced opponents to allow the most space underneath. Lockett would immediately become the biggest threat after the catch as well, something else the Browns have been hoping to maximize with mixed results. The Seahawks would have to eat $21.25 million of prorated bonus in moving Lockett, which isn't cheap, but might be worth it. They would clear cap space in the long run for a player with a contract that continues to escalate for them if he remains in Seattle. In 2022, he's scheduled to earn $10.05 million. That number becomes $16.75 million in 2023 and then $23.95 million each of the next two seasons. © Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports If the Browns were to acquire Lockett, they would owe him $6.25 million in 2022 and $12.95 million in 2023. The last two years, that figure becomes $20.15 million, which is likely when the Browns would cut bait unless they restructure the contract when he is 32 years old. Nevertheless, those first two years are more than reasonable, would allow the Browns to utilize money elsewhere to improve their roster like defensive tackle for example. Perhaps the Browns could acquire Lockett for one of their two 3rd round picks and change. That could either be another pick or a conditional pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Another option, one that has been a preferred method for Berry would be making some sort of pick swap. In that scenario, the Browns could potentially trade their second round pick for Lockett and perhaps the third or fourth round pick of the Seahawks. The Browns might be giving up prime draft real estate, but they would still have a pick to make in addition to getting the player they covet. Were the Seahawks to go this route, they would then have 9th pick in the first round in addition to 40, 41 and 44 in the second round. Not only would the Browns make a dramatic improvement at the wide receiver position, but it would them allow them to avoid relying on an underwhelming field of free agent receivers. There may be some talent to be had there, but getting caught in a bidding war for Allen Robinson or Christian Kirk isn't an enticing proposition. Even if they win, they could lose. © Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK Potentially pairing Lockett with the 13th pick of the draft, someone like Ohio State's Garrett Wilson, the Browns would have effectively overhauled the position in two moves. They would still have Donovan Peoples-Jones, who has made strides in each of his first two seasons and could keep adding from there.

The other option which could be intriguing for the Browns might be to trade down from 13. They might be replacing what they gave up in the Lockett deal or get 2023 assets. At that point, the Browns might be in a position to grab fellow Buckeye wide out Chris Olave, who has a number of similarities with Lockett.

Excellent speed, a good route runner, someone that can stretch the field, Olave looks like a professional wide receiver despite his amateur status. He's also someone the Browns are probably going to love in interviews. Teammates rave about him in Columbus and both Wilson and Jackson Smith-Njigba look up to him like an older brother.

Jameson Williams, the former Ohio State Buckeye coming out of Alabama could also be an option despite coming off ACL surgery. Drake London of USC is another avenue.

Lockett could be a tremendous start to the Browns offseason and set them in a great direction to get the wide receiver room this team so desperately needs.