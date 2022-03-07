Jameson Williams Firmly in Play for Browns

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams was written off after tearing his ACL in the national title game, but it appears he should still be in play at No. 13.

ACL tears are commonplace in the sports landscape, but medical science has taken great strides in recent years to ensure athletes return quicker than ever.

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams tore his ACL in the national title game against Georgia in mid-January, which could have taken him out of the top-20 conversation in previous years. However, Williams is reportedly making fantastic progress and could make a return before the regular season.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter posted a video of Williams doing balance work earlier in the week. According to Schefter, Williams is ahead of schedule in his rehab process. His timetable could resemble his former teammates as fellow Alabama wideout John Metchie III tore his ACL a few weeks before Williams. Rumors suggest Metchie could be cleared in June.

With that in mind, it seems possible that Williams could return in time for his rookie season, putting him back in play for Cleveland at No. 13. They need someone who can contribute this season, and it sounds like Williams could be ready for that at some point soon.

Things got murkier at the top of the wide receiver class at the NFL Combine. While testing numbers aren't everything, Cleveland has shown a pattern when drafting under general manager Andrew Berry: they value highly athletic players with strong mental fortitude.

For example, Arkansas wideout Treylon Burks ran a 4.55-second forty-yard dash. That certainly doesn't take him off the board, but if his GPS data comes back with similar metrics, it makes it hard to justify selecting him at No. 13.

USC standout receiver Drake London is still rehabbing from an ankle injury and didn't test at the combine. The Browns have displayed interest in London, but the selection is also challenging without a green light from the medical staff and good testing numbers.

Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson had the best testing day out of the top group, posting a 4.38-second forty-yard dash and running very well in drills. However, even Wilson had disappointing numbers, only vertically jumping 33 inches.

This isn't to say the Browns won't take any of the above receivers. All could translate well into Cleveland's system, and again, testing isn't everything. With that in mind, it does put Williams right back into the conversation for them.

His speed is what Cleveland has been missing in their receiving core for the past several years. Williams was one of the fastest players in college football last season, and his average touchdown reception went 47 yards.

Williams also has strong ball skills at the catch point and could become one of the top downfield threats at the next level. Putting a player with that skill set in head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense could yield tremendous results.

His upside is as high as any player in this receiver class. Teams already have GPS data on Williams, and it is likely spectacular. He didn't need to participate in combine runs to show teams just how explosive he is.

Everything will come down to his ACL rehab. If the Browns feel he can contribute early on in the season, there should be a conversation at No. 13. Even if he can't play from day one, they shouldn't look away because he may miss a month of his first season.