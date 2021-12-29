M.J. Stewart Epitomizes Attitude Teams Want in Players

The impact Cleveland Browns defensive back M.J. Stewart has provided is a product of his positive attitude, an attribute that every team wants their players to have.

A harrowing endeavor, the ups and downs of the 2021 season have revealed the character of the Cleveland Browns roster, allowing players who stay ready and answer the challenge when their number is called to be highlighted. Defensive back M.J. Stewart is the embodiment of what teams seek in their players in terms of attitude.

The former 2018 second round pick of Tampa Bay Buccaneers has operated as a reserve defensive back and special teams player since the Browns claimed him off of waivers in August of last season. Stewart is receiving his due after the past two weeks where the Browns secondary has been limited with players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, leaving players including Stewart to keep the defense on course.

His impact on the field is important, but his mindset helps to explain why he's been ready when the team has needed him.

A domineering press corner out of the University of North Carolina, Stewart has always been a throwback player that thrives on contact despite how pass happy modern football has become. Not the quickest or the fattest, Stewart may give up plays, but he rarely gets outsmarted and never gets outworked.

Qualifying for the postseason shorthanded, Stewart was one of the reserves that stepped up and helped the Browns win a playoff game on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He led the team with 10 solo tackles, including a tackle for loss and a pass deflection.

Perfectly cast to tackle ball carriers in space, Stewart thrived at limiting the damage done by receivers catching underneath passes.

Slot corner. Deep safety. Special Teams. Stewart sees everything as an opportunity.

“It was kind of one of those things, like I said before, when you get your opportunity, take full advantage of it. Whether that is defense, special teams or whatever it is, I just try to take advantage of any opportunity and every opportunity I get on that field.”

With a total of 25 players out against the Las Vegas Raiders and then still severely shorthanded against the Green Bay Packers on the road, Stewart's mindset makes it easy for teams to count on him.

“The only thing that came to my mind was ‘it is my time now.’ That is literally the only thing, and just take advantage of this opportunity. With football, you never know how many opportunities you are going to get. You do not know when your next one is coming so any opportunity you get, you have to take full advantage of it. That is all I told myself.”

It's not just something Stewart says, it's how he plays. Pressed into duty as the slot corner, the Raiders tried to attack him, targeting their squirrely wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. Renfrow caught a pair of passes on the Raiders first drive, but only had one more reception the rest of the game.

“When you have your starters, I guess I can say they play a style of defense, and you see that. When one of them goes down and it is next man up, you do not want to be the guy to let everybody down. You do not want to be the person to be a letdown. You want to keep that same standard and keep that same intensity that the starter would. That is just the culture that we have built around here, and like I said, everybody believes in everybody.”

Although the Browns are slowly getting players back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, they will likely need further contributions from Stewart as they try to win their last two regular season games, still clinging onto the possibility they can win the AFC North division for the first time in 30 years.

Regardless of how those games play out, the Browns will have to make a decision on Stewart as his rookie contract will end after the season. 26 years old, having carved out a role and a fit with this team, it may not be easy to simply let such a valuable player and person walk away in free agency.

