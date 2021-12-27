Browns Rookie Anthony Schwartz Celebrates First Career Touchdown After Difficult Ordeal

With 4:31 left in the fourth quarter, the Cleveland Browns offense hurried to the line of scrimmage at the Green Bay Packers five-yard line, snapping the ball before the defense was set. Quarterback Baker Mayfield dropped back, looked to his left, seeing an unprepared secondary, finding a passing lane to rookie wide receiver Anthony Schwartz for an easy 5-yard touchdown, making the game 24-21. The Browns would go on to lose the game 24-22.

It was the only reception of the game for Schwartz and the first touchdown of of his NFL career. That's a notable enough event on its own for anyone playing in the NFL, but for a player that has gone through what Schwartz has the second half of this season, it comes with added significance.

Against the New England Patriots, Schwartz was returning a kickoff with 17 seconds left in the first half. Going close to Olympic level speed, Schwartz didn't see safety Kyle Duggar coming on the kickoff coverage team, himself going at a fast clip. it was akin to a car accident where neither vehicle slowed down and one, if not both were totaled in the wreckage. Schwartz was demolished on the hit, staying down for a couple minutes before he was helped off the field. He was quickly diagnosed with a concussion., ruled out of the game.

Schwartz would miss a total of five weeks recovering from the injury resulting from a hit the NFL knows it has to legislate out of the game, even at the cost of an entertaining play.

During his recovery, ignorant critics suggested Schwartz, who turned 21 in September, didn't want to play, that he was more interested in tweeting about soccer then returning to the field, as if he had any control over the severity of the hit or the healing process that is involved with the human brain after sustaining a severe contusion.

The toll it takes, both in terms of not being able to play and the stress it takes as well as being powerless to do anything about it can be daunting, especially when the injury occurs to the brain. Leaning into things that make a person happy is encouraged if only to resist ruminating on things they can't control.

Browns corner Greedy Williams illuminated some of these issues last season as he was helpless in recovering from a nerve injury to his shoulder. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry has also been a leading voice on how difficult recovering from an injury can be mentally and emotionally.

Schwartz was drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft and has been largely regarded as a disappointment. Extremely raw coming out of Auburn, he was a player with track speed and excellent size, but had so much to learn on the finer points the position.

After not practicing for the entirety of training camp due to hamstring injuries and only getting on the field for one preseason game, he came out and made an immediate impact against the Kansas City Chiefs, catching three passes for 69 yards.

A terrific start for the rookie, it raised expectations despite how little he was able to actually practice. It makes that performance more remarkable. Since that game, Schwartz has caught just six passes for 53 yards. He also has 36 yards rushing on the season.

That doesn't mean Schwartz hasn't made an impact nor will it prevent him from making one in the Browns final two regular season games.

For all the areas of his game Schwartz hasn't been able to improve, opponents still have to account for him at wide receiver. His speed is still a nuclear option that forces teams to adjust to him as a threat, providing space for the rest of the offense.

Since the departure of Odell Beckham Jr., the difference between how teams deal with the Browns in games where Schwartz is on the field compared to where he isn't is night and day. The four games Schwartz was out, opponents were lining up so close to Browns receivers, they could take their pulse.

Defenses simply aren't afraid of what the Browns offer in terms of speed, especially on the outside, betting on their ability to stop them in the unlikely event any were able to get behind them. Schwartz, even slow, clunky out of his breaks, is still faster than just about anyone else they have to offer. That not only helps the passing game, opening up options underneath, but it's providing running room for their backs

Schwartz helped the offense rush for 219 yards against the Packers. He directly impacted that total by carrying the ball twice for 24 yards, but his presence also gave Nick Chubb some added breathing room. The All-Pro took full advantage, resuscitating the dominant running game that had been absent for a month.

The Browns didn't draft Schwartz for an immediate impact in 2021. He was added to potentially provide an explosive play and cause defenses to figure out how to cover him, creating space for other threats. They recognized the amount of work needed with him, seeing the long term payoff. The mess the Browns receiver position has become has forced Schwartz to take on a bigger role than the team ever imagined this season.

Schwartz will have opportunities to contribute to this offense as the Browns cling to their playoff lives, fighting for a shot at the division title. The excitement with him will be with an offseason where he can be healthy and focus on his craft, coming back far better for the experience next year.

In the mean time, Schwartz celebrates getting through a difficult challenge in his life with what the Browns hope will be the first of many touchdowns.

READ MORE: Browns Defense Under Joe Woods is Good, has Path to be Great