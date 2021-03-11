What's Reasonable to Expect From Grant Delpit Coming off Achilles' Injury?

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit is coming off a ruptured Achilles' for his second season. Jim Mora Jr. discusses what he think the Browns can expect from Delpit this coming season.

Perhaps the biggest disappointment entering the 2020 season for the Cleveland Browns was the ruptured Achilles' that safety Grant Delpit suffered in training camp. The biggest addition to the defense last year, his season was over before it started.

Given the type of injury he suffered, it's more difficult to project what will be capable of the first season back, so I asked Jim Mora Jr., former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks and UCLA Bruins.

He also provided his impressions of Delpit coming out of LSU, what he liked about him as a prospect.

If Delpit can return to form and ultimately become the player the Browns envisioned, he could become a critical part of the defense. With a defense that seems to want to play smaller and faster, having safeties like Delpit and Ronnie Harrison could help mitigate the size they'd be losing by having fewer linebackers on the field.

Both are over 6'2" and in excess of 210 pounds. Having length in coverage and strength in run support becomes critical for what Joe Woods envisions for this defense.

Delpit may not be 100 percent this season. That could be a frustrating challenge for both the Browns and the second year safety. So long as he can stay positive and not suffer any major setbacks, he can find his way through it. That reality is difficult for fans, who want to see Delpit potentially take over the free safety spot in this defense and be the quarterback for that side of the ball.

READ MORE: What Are the Pros and Cons of a Base Dime Defense for the Browns?