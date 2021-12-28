Kevin Stefanski: "You Second Guess Everything When It Doesn't Work"

Head coach Kevin Stefanski took part in his weekly press conference and had some interesting things to say about where the Browns stand.

In his weekly press conference, head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke about the loss to the Green Bay Packers and what went into those final moments.

Stefanski was asked about the final drive, which ultimately ended in an interception that sealed the loss for the Browns. Trailing by two points late in the fourth quarter, many expected Cleveland to play for a field goal, but Stefanski confirmed they were going for a touchdown on that final drive.

"The mentality wasn't just to get to the 35 or 40-yard line and get the field goal."

He stated that they trust rookie kicker Chris Naggar, but to be fair to him they didn't want to put him in a situation where he had to kick the game-winning field goal.

With that in mind, he was asked about the process of going for a touchdown. The Browns stalled out on the first two downs before quarterback Baker Mayfield threw an interception on third and ten.

"We felt pretty good about the calls. ... third down obviously we turned the ball over. We felt we were in control. When it doesn't work, you second guess everything."

That last sentence echoes what this entire Browns season has been about. They currently sit 7-8 with an outside chance at winning the division, but they have been doubted every step of the way because of one reason or another.

The team certainly has taken a step back since last year, when they were within a drive of the AFC title game. They have obvious talent deficiencies at a few spots and have dealt with everything from injury bugs to a Covid-19 outbreak.

The results haven't been what fans have wanted the past few weeks, but the process that went into those games have reflected the culture Stefanski has built in Cleveland.

Despite missing days of practice, several key Browns players came into the lineup battling injuries and gutted out strong performances. Others haven't been called upon all season yet remained focused and committed to executing the game plan.

They may not have come away with wins against the Packers or Raiders, but their process was as good as it gets. People doubt the organizational structure and the people that laid it, but the facts are that when things don't work out, blame gets tossed everywhere.

This has been a difficult season for the Browns, but their performances don't warrant concern on the team's foundation. They competed with one of the league's best teams missing several starters, and took them down to the wire.

The process worked last season for the Browns, and it could still work this year. They need some things to fall their way, but the division title still lies in front of them.

READ MORE: Browns Rookie Anthony Schwartz Celebrates First Career Touchdown After Difficult Ordeal