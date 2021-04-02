Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Search

Zaven Collins: Am I Wrong About the Tulsa Linebacker? Should the Browns Draft Him?

Perhaps the most popular player selected in mock drafts for the Cleveland Browns is Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins. I asked Jim Mora Jr. why I'm wrong about him, why the Browns should take him.
Author:
Publish date:

Friday, one of the notable participants in Pro Day was Tulsa linebacker Zavens Collins and he did not disappoint. Looking the part of an edge rusher, Collins has played a hybrid off ball linebacker and edge rusher, which has become popular to link to the Cleveland Browns with the 26th pick of the NFL Draft.

My opinion on Collins is that however good he might be, the Browns don't really put a premium on linebackers and that he doesn't help them beat either of the teams that were in the AFC Championship last year; the Kansas City Chiefs or the Buffalo Bills. He's far more interesting as a full time edge player but there are better options for that role likely to be available at the Browns pick.

That's not a knock of his talent, but just where the AFC conference is headed with mobile quarterbacks that are perfectly happy to rely almost entirely on the passing game with the quarterback occasionally scrambling for yardage.

So I asked former head coach of the UCLA Bruins, Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks Jim Mora Jr. to tell me why I'm wrong on Collins.

Collins put together an athletic profile at Pro Day.

Height: 6'4 3/4"

Weight: 259 lbs

40-Yard Dash: 4.67

Vertical: 35''

Broad Jump: 10'2''

Bench Press: 19 reps

Every one of these marks is great for someone his size. If he did agility and those numbers become available, they will be added. Some may quibble with his speed, but it's more than adequate. The problem is for faster linebackers, they need to be smaller. 

His explosion is excellent and could help him play faster than his straight line speed would suggest. He's not a sideline to sideline player, so expecting him to be is a mistake. He's a power player who does his best work playing down hill and dropping into short zones.

READ MORE: Zaven Collins on Browns - "I love the organization"

E175E908-4B66-47C9-A26B-B94AA948D90D
Featured Content

Zaven Collins: Am I Wrong About the Tulsa Linebacker? Should the Browns Draft Him?

E175E908-4B66-47C9-A26B-B94AA948D90D
News

Zaven Collins on Cleveland: ‘I love the organization’

Nov 29, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Joe Tryon (9) sacks Washington State Cougars quarterback Anthony Gordon (18) during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Fits in 2021 NFL Draft: Joe Tryon, EDGE Washington

Nov 29, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tyler Eifert (88) catches a touchdown pass against Cleveland Browns strong safety Karl Joseph (42) during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Karl Joseph Visiting Pittsburgh Steelers

Oct 2, 2016; Landover, MD, USA; Detail view of Cleveland Browns helmet against the Washington Redskins during the second half at FedEx Field. Washington Redskins wins 31 - 20. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL Says Teams Can Start OTAs April 19th, No Early Start For Some Teams

60121B5F-30B7-45F8-9DCD-F5A193DC1D4A
Featured Content

Hue Jackson, A Person In The Rear View Mirror For The Cleveland Browns

Oct 31, 2020; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Joseph Ossai (46) waits on the snap during the third quarter of the game agains the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Texas won 41-34. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Fits in 2021 NFL Draft: Joseph Ossai, EDGE Texas

Oct 2, 2016; Landover, MD, USA; Detail view of Cleveland Browns helmet against the Washington Redskins during the second half at FedEx Field. Washington Redskins wins 31 - 20. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Re-Sign DB Brian Allen