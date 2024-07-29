4 Burning Browns Questions Including: Is 2024 Amari Cooper's Final Season In Cleveland
The Browns kicked off training camp from the Greenbrier late last week and the mad dash to the regular season is officially underway.
This time of year always brings plenty of questions about the state of the team and the first week of practices brought plenty of news and commentary worth discussing. Here are this week's 4 Burning Browns questions:
With Amari Cooper finalizing a re-worked deal and arriving in camp there's still a lot of uncertainty about his future in Cleveland. Is this his last year with the Browns you think?
As Cooper said, in a literal sense, yes this is technically his last year in Cleveland. It was notable though that he said he's like to finish his career in Cleveland, mentioning that he doesn't necessarily enjoy change despite the fact he's experiences quite a bit of it during his career.
Cooper is a perfect fit for this franchise and fans would surely love to see him finish his career but I'm going to be honest, if Andrew Berry wasn't willing and able to get an extension done now I don't know if that changes at the end of this season once Cooper is another year older. It just feels like if that was a possibility it would have been done now. Berry has found ways to manipulate the cap to sign other players, he certainly could have done it with Cooper.
Nick Chubb was doing a workout after practice, how did he look and is it a sign he'll be ready for Week 1?
Chubb's post-practice workout was pretty damn impressive to watch, considering where he's coming from. The fact that he's already out there running and starting to work on his lateral movement via some cutting drills is a testament to Chubb and his work ethic – something Browns fans are plenty familiar with.
As the kids would say, Chubb is "built different." The fact that he's trending in the direction of being ready sooner than later, less than a year is just remarkable. Now that said, I'll reiterate what I've said before, the Browns built a deep running back room around Chubb. That's a luxury that allows them to be patient with Chubb's return to the field and I think they will be.
Kevin Stefanski finally revealed he'll be calling plays in 2024, do you think that was the right choice for the team or should he have passed off the responsibility to Ken Dorsey?
I suppose I understand why some fans wanted to see something new in terms of play calling, but I do think this is the right move. Kevin Stefanski was hired here in 2020 because he's a great offensive mind and play-caller. He's managed to win two Coach of the Year awards overseeing the Browns offense these last four years on top of everything else on his plate.
I don't think this is an instance where calling the plays on game day is "too much" for Stefanski or anything. The influences of Dorsey are on full display in this new offense, even in the minimal amount of work we've seen on the field in person to this point. The duo put their heads together to build an ideal offense for Deshaun Watson and not that they're on the same page I trust Stefanski – who has more experience calling plays to boot – to call the shots, with input from Dorsey. It continues to be a collaborative process.
What was the biggest thing you took away from the first few days of training camp practice?
Camp is always an exciting time of year cause there is so much to take in and observe. That said, I think the No. 1 thing that stood out to me was just how much motion the Browns offense has in it with the influence of Dorsey. It will be one of the first things fans notice at the first open practice on Aug. 4 and throughout the preseason as well.
I watched receivers motion down from outside into the slot, from one side of the formation to the other. There were even a few instances where the Browns had two tight ends shift from one side of the line to the other. The addition of motion will be such a useful tool for Cleveland and more specifically Watson to diagnose overages before snapping the football.