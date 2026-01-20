Evaluating Todd Monken's pros and cons as Cleveland Browns head coach candidate

The Cleveland Browns are now entering the second phase of their head coach search, bringing in candidates for second-round interviews.

One of those candidates is former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken. While Monken has been attached to the New York Giants' offensive coordinator opening with new head coach John Harbaugh, the Browns are still considering Monken to be their head coach.

There will be questions about whether Monken would make a good head coach, but there are plenty of positives to having him in the job. The question the Browns have to ask is whether the pros outweigh the cons with Monken leading their franchise.

Pros to Todd Monken being Browns' head coach

Monken's development with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was quite impressive. At the beginning of Jackson's career, he was completing passes in the lower 60s. Under Monken, he completed 67% in 2023 and 66% in 2024, showing that Monken helped Jackson become a better pocket passer and less quick to run the football.

That's going to be important for when Monken has to work with the next quarterback on the team. Cleveland still has to decide between Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, Dillon Gabriel, or someone outside the organization, but the Browns would love it if Monken could give the same results to one of their current quarterbacks.

Monken's offense has always been a well-balanced run-pass attack, which works perfectly with the Browns, as the Ravens have been a top-five rushing attack over the last two years. Cleveland wants to establish a solid running game while mixing in the pass.

Cons to Todd Monken being Browns' head coach

If Browns fans look at the 2025 season for the Ravens, Monken made some questionable calls that put Baltimore in losing situations. For example, the decision not let running back Derrick Henry touch the ball for the last 10 minutes of their Week 16 loss to the New England Patriots when they had the lead and should have killed the clock with Henry runs.

Cleveland has to be aware of that as if Monken can't be able to execute in those moments, that's going to be a problem for the Browns. This franchise has won just eight games in two years, and they don't need someone to make those kinds of decisions.

While Monken has denied the reports, it is worth looking into the relationship he had with Jackson in Baltimore, as it apparently wasn't as strong as some might have thought. That's something that can't happen with the personalities in the quarterback room, as the hope is Monken can have good relationships with them.