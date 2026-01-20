Mike McDaniel Removing Himself From Browns Search Raises New Questions

The Cleveland Browns search for their next head coach is down to five known candidates.

On Tuesday afternoon, former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel informed the Browns that he’s withdrawing his name from the opening. The Browns had met with McDaniel virtually last week and were scheduled to interview him on Wednesday in Berea.

But right before his interview, McDaniel notified the team that he wasn’t interested in their opening. He’s still a candidate for the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders head coach openings.

Prior to firing Stefanski, the Browns expressed interest in McDaniel and hoped that he would become available.

The Browns have long-admired McDaniel’s offensive intellect. He worked in Cleveland under Kyle Shanahan as the wide receiver coach in 2014. However, when Shanahan wanted to get away from the dysfunctional organization, he tasked McDaniel with building a presentation that explained why he should be allowed to break his contract for a lateral position with the Atlanta Falcons.

Ultimately, McDaniel followed Shanahan to the Falcons.

McDaniel spent the last four seasons as the head coach in Miami, where his Dolphins struggled in cold weather games. The 42-year-old extracted plenty of talent out of their limited quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa and an aging Tyreek Hill. He also helped develop Jaylen Waddle into one of the better receivers in the NFL. Also, the Dolphins always had an above average rushing attack despite never carrying a stereotypical elite running back.

Even though his tenure came to a close after four seasons with the Dolphins, the Browns liked what he was able to do offensively. After firing Kevin Stefanski following six seasons, Browns general manager Andrew Berry noted that the organization would be investing plenty of resources in fixing the offensive side of the football this offseason.

McDaniel will not be the man leading that investment.

On Monday, the Browns gave a second interview to Jim Schwartz who has been their defensive coordinator for the last three seasons. Schwartz received endorsement from Browns Pro Bowlers Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward.

The Browns interviewed Todd Monken for the second time on Tuesday. However, many believe that the longtime offensive coordinator will be joining John Harbaugh’s staff with the New York Giants.

McDaniel removing his name from the search leaves the Browns with Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase.

McDaniel dropping out leaves the Browns with a Rooney Rule mess

The Browns conducted all of their first-round interviews remotely. They were expecting to meet with McDaniel on Wednesday and Scheelhaase early next week to fulfill their Rooney Rule requirement of meeting with two minority candidates for formal interviews prior to making a hire.

With McDaniel dropping out, the Browns will need to interview another minority candidate before they’re able to make a hire.

The team should also express interest in Sean McDermott, who was fired from the Buffalo Bills following their playoff exit to the Denver Broncos. In 2016, a young Berry, Paul DePodesta and Sashi Brown wanted to hire McDermott before they were overmatched by ownership who offered the job to Hue Jackson.

Certainly, McDaniel threw a wrench into Cleveland’s ongoing search to replace Stefanski.