BrownsDigest Podcast - Episode 11: Browns Schedule Release & Julio Jones Trade

Shawn Stevenson and guest Brandon Little review the Browns 2021 NFL schedule. Shawn & Brandon discuss the recent Building the Browns episode covering rookie minicamp. Also, a potential trade for Julio Jones!

Show topics are as follows:

1. 2021 NFL SCHEDULE RELEASE

2. BUILDING THE BROWNS: ROOKIE MINICAMP

3. WHAT SHOULD ANTHONY SCHWARTZ'S ROLE BE IN THE OFFENSE

4. COULD THE BROWNS REALLY TRADE FOR JULIO JONES?

