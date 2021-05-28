Sports Illustrated home
BrownsDigest Podcast - Episode 11: Browns Schedule Release & Julio Jones Trade

Shawn Stevenson and guest Brandon Little review the Browns 2021 NFL schedule on episode eleven.
Shawn Stevenson and guest Brandon Little review the Browns 2021 NFL schedule on episode eleven.

Shawn Stevenson and guest Brandon Little review the Browns 2021 NFL schedule. Shawn & Brandon discuss the recent Building the Browns episode covering rookie minicamp. Also, a potential trade for Julio Jones! 

Listen to the podcast every week on your favorite audio streaming platform!

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Show topics are as follows:

1. 2021 NFL SCHEDULE RELEASE

2. BUILDING THE BROWNS: ROOKIE MINICAMP

3. WHAT SHOULD ANTHONY SCHWARTZ'S ROLE BE IN THE OFFENSE

4. COULD THE BROWNS REALLY TRADE FOR JULIO JONES?

Episodes are available every Friday here on the BrownsDigest site at 12pm EST!

Did you miss the last episode? Click here to listen!

