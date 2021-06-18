BrownsDigest Podcast - Episode 13: Nick Chubb & Denzel Contract Extension

Shawn Stevenson and guest Jack Duffin review the potential contract extensions for Nick Chubb and Denzel Ward on episode thirteen.

Shawn Stevenson and guest Jack Duffin review the potential contract extensions for Nick Chubb and Denzel Ward this offseason. Shawn & Jack also discuss how much the overall salary cap may increase with the new TV deal and roster construction based on salary restrictions. Also, Sheldon Richardson's decision to sign with the Minnesota Vikings!

Show topics are as follows:

1. WILL NICK CHUBB GET A CONTRACT EXTENSION?

2. DENZEL WARD AGENT HAD TALKS WITH THE FRONT OFFICE

3. SHELDON RICHARDSON SIGNING WITH THE VIKINGS

4. WHAT CONTRACTS MAY BE MOVED ON AFTER NEXT SEASON?

