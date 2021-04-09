Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
BrownsDigest Podcast - Episode 4: Pittsburgh Steelers Free Agency Review

Shawn Stevenson and Pete Smith discuss the Pittsburgh Steelers free agency and draft needs prior to the NFL Draft. Shawn & Pete go into detail about their key losses and key additions in free agency, Ben Roethlisberger's restructured contract & Sam Darnold being traded!

Listen to the podcast every week on your favorite audio streaming platform!

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Show topics are as follows:

1. SAM DARNOLD TRADED TO CAROLINA PANTHERS

2. STEELERS KEY LOSSES IN FREE AGENCY

3. STEELERS DRAFT NEEDS

4. BEN ROETHLISBER RESTRUCTURED CONTRACT

5. STEELERS KEY ADDITIONS IN FREE AGENCY

Episodes are available every Friday here on the BrownsDigest site at 12pm EST!

Did you miss the last episode? Click here to listen!

