BrownsDigest Podcast - Episode 6: 2021 NFL Draft & Browns Draft Prospects

Shawn Stevenson and Pete Smith discuss the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft and potential draft prospects for the Cleveland Browns on Episode Six.
Shawn Stevenson and Pete Smith discuss the upcoming 2021 NFL Drafts and potential draft prospects for the Cleveland Browns. Shawn & Pete go into detail about important areas of need such as: Cornerback, Edge & Wide Receiver and the Browns releasing Sheldon Richardson!

Listen to the podcast every week on your favorite audio streaming platform!

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Show topics are as follows:

1. BROWNS RELEASE SHELDON RICHARDSON

2. EDGE PROSPECTS ON DAY ONE & DAY TWO

3. BEST CORNERBACK PROSPECTS

4. WIDE RECEIVER PROSPECTS

5. LINEBACK PROSPECTS

6. SAFETY PROSPECTS

7. INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINEMEN PROSPECTS

8. RUNNING BACK PROSPECTS

Episodes are available every Friday here on the BrownsDigest site at 12pm EST!

Did you miss the last episode? Click here to listen!

