Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Search
BrownsDigest Podcast - Episode 7: 2021 NFL First Round Mock Draft

BrownsDigest Podcast - Episode 7: 2021 NFL First Round Mock Draft

Shawn Stevenson and Pete Smith create a mock draft of the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Episode Seven.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
Shawn Stevenson and Pete Smith create a mock draft of the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Episode Seven.

Shawn Stevenson and Pete Smith create a mock draft of the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Shawn & Pete act as the general manager for each team and make draft selection for all thirty two teams.

Listen to the podcast every week on your favorite audio streaming platform!

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Show topics are as follows:

1. PETE SMITH'S FINAL BROWNS MOCK DRAFT

2. PICKS 1-10

3. PICK 11-20

4. PICK 21-31

5. BROWNS TRADE OPTIONS ON DRAFT NIGHT

Episodes are available every Friday here on the BrownsDigest site at 12pm EST!

Did you miss the last episode? Click here to listen!

BDPodcast_Episode_Seven
Podcasts

BrownsDigest Podcast - Episode 7: 2021 NFL First Round Mock Draft

08AF1D89-A059-4DF2-BE35-E96CE0809226
Featured Content

The Prospect That Scares Me Most for the Browns

E2E1FF12-F9A2-43F0-9BA1-CC4A9CA79D58
Featured Content

Draft Options For Cleveland Browns To Add Cornerback Depth

Cleveland Browns Players React to New Potential CBA Deal on Twitter
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns 2021 Mock Draft, Vol. 5 (Final)

Jaycee Horn Gamecocks
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns Trade Up in 2021 NFL Draft

12422199-4F9B-4551-BF5D-B7FDE505258F
News

13 Players Will Be In Person For 2021 NFL Draft In Cleveland

BDPodcast_Episode_Six
Podcasts

BrownsDigest Podcast - Episode 6: 2021 NFL Draft & Browns Draft Prospects

Aug 19, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (center) works on a drill wit quarterback Garrett Gilbert (left) and quarterback Baker Mayfield (right) during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

The Impracticality of Drafting Developmental Quarterbacks