BrownsDigest Podcast - Episode 7: 2021 NFL First Round Mock Draft

Shawn Stevenson and Pete Smith create a mock draft of the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Episode Seven.

Shawn Stevenson and Pete Smith create a mock draft of the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Shawn & Pete act as the general manager for each team and make draft selection for all thirty two teams.

Listen to the podcast every week on your favorite audio streaming platform!

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Show topics are as follows:

1. PETE SMITH'S FINAL BROWNS MOCK DRAFT

2. PICKS 1-10

3. PICK 11-20

4. PICK 21-31

5. BROWNS TRADE OPTIONS ON DRAFT NIGHT

Episodes are available every Friday here on the BrownsDigest site at 12pm EST!

Did you miss the last episode? Click here to listen!