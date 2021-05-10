Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Search

For Pete's Sake - Episode 3 - Wrapping Up the NFL Draft

The third episode of For Pete's Sake is out and focuses on the Cleveland Browns NFL Draft.
Author:
Publish date:

Nicole heroically endured a slightly hoarse voice due to illness to power through because she was so excited to talk about the Cleveland Browns Draft Class and she couldn't let down her fans.

I open the show by shout out to our Belgian fans and explaining why their companies should sponsor us to reach them. (Corsendonk, we see you!)

We get into the draft largely focusing on the picks after Greg Newsome, because we talked about him quite a bit on the last episode, the night he was picked.

Nicole takes a few dignified victory laps regarding the draft in how she told me so even though she basically just asked me a question, which I answered.

We both explain why we are excited to see this defense come together with all the pieces Joe Woods now has at his disposal.

We disagree slightly on our approach to how we'd manage the offensive line depth the Browns have in light of the addition of James Hudson in the fourth round.

Both of us love Tommy Togiai and wish we knew more surrounding the accident and exactly what Richard LeCounte as a result. We also touch on Marvin Wilson, the undrafted free agent defensive tackle and why he could be a big addition for this team.

Nicole wraps up by giving a heartfelt message to all the moms who are fans of the Browns in light of the holiday.

READ MORE: Browns Digest Podcast Episode 8 - 2021 NFL Draft Review

Place Holder
Podcasts

For Pete's Sake - Episode 3 - Wrapping Up the NFL Draft

Chase McLaughlin, kicker, during Colts practice at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Colts Try Out Home Turf For Practice
News

Browns Claim Kicker Chase McLaughlin Off Jets Waivers

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (72) celebrates a sack with Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) during the fourth quarter in their NCAA Division I football game on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Osu20ind Kwr39
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Tommy Togiai, DT Ohio State

Browns cornerback depth options
Featured Content

Browns Options To Address Cornerback Depth

5B3E6C14-7222-4852-A244-8DA0158066BC
Featured Content

How much do the Cleveland Browns Value Linebackers?

BDPodcast_Episode_Eight
Podcasts

BrownsDigest Podcast - Episode 8: 2021 Browns Draft Review

Jan 2, 2020; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) celebrates with offensive lineman James Hudson (55) after Ridder scored a touchdown at Legion Field. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: James Hudson, OT Cincinnati

Schwartz_pic-60930d547503d44654240321_May_05_2021_21_26_58
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Anthony Schwartz, WR Auburn