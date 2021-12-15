For Pete's Sake - Browns Beat Ravens, Playoff Hopes Alive

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Baltimore Ravens. Nicole Chatham and I are pretty excited about the win itself and what it means for this team.

As frustrating as this season has been, I've found myself enjoying the journey the Browns are on and the challenge from Myles Garrett is the latest example. The team responded and won, which felt like a moment of growth.

The defense was great and a number of players keep getting better over the course of the season. Denzel Ward set the tone early with a big hit and he finished the game in the same manner. Jadeveon Clowney enjoyed a big statistical game that felt like it was coming.

As the unofficial Joe Woods-stan podcast, I talked about why I appreciate what he's doing and why it's working with this group. They are young and he's not overloading them, instead focusing on what they do well and forcing opponents to beat them.

Offensively, the Browns game plan and play calling were far better than most gave credit. The execution, especially in the running game, didn't do them justice.

James Hudson III had promising day starting at right tackle. Austin Hooper had a drive to remind why the Browns wanted him in the first place. Donovan Peoples-Jones flashed what he's capable.

Meanwhile, Jedrick Wills has had a rough few days and we discussed where he's right and where he's wrong.

Strangely, Baker Mayfield seems to play better the healthier he is. That might be something to monitor.

