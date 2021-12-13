Skip to main content
    Browns Answer Myles Garrett's Challenge

    The Cleveland Browns responded to the challenge laid down by Myles Garrett, calling on players to have a sense of urgency and pay attention to detail against the Baltimore Ravens, coming away with a 24-22 victory.
    Friday, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett challenged his teammates to step up their sense of urgency and attention to detail ahead of a pivotal rematch with the Baltimore Ravens. After winning the game Sunday, Garrett said of his teammates, “They came focused on Saturday. Today, we put it all together – offense, defense and special teams.”

    The victory keeps the team's playoff hopes alive, but the Browns hope it accomplishes more.

    “The standard is being set, and we have to be consistent. We are reaching the height of our abilities and talent. We cannot just be paper champs. We have to prove it on the field. Once I say something and bring intensity, I feel like they match it every time so I have to bring it every time.”

    After a few days to reflect on the season during the bye, Garrett dared his teammates to exceed their definition of being prepared in attempt to create a new normal. The team accepted, which may have resulted in an improved performance from players, but could also be an important step for the Browns maturing into a consistent team.

    Garrett led by example with a strip sack he was able to recover himself and run in for a touchdown. Denzel Ward had a terrific performance as he makes a case to be an All-Pro this season.

    Everything wasn't perfect. There were plenty of mistakes that need to be addressed and corrected. The Browns endured, excelling in areas that often spelled doom throughout the season.

    The Browns defense only yielded one third down conversion in 12 attempts. They did give up three out of four fourth down conversion attempts, but the one they stopped sealed the victory.

    The offense converted six of their 13 third down opportunities with three of those coming on their two touchdown scoring drives. That proved to be enough to win the game.

    The idea of setting a standard for the Browns has been an alien concept. That's difficult to do when the longest tenured head coach since the George W. Bush Administration is Hue Jackson. Myles Garrett, the top overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, is on his fourth head coach.

    At 7-6, the Browns will likely need to get to 10-7 to qualify for the postseason. It's doable given the opponents on the schedule, but they have no room for error. Disregarding expectations coming into the year, getting to the postseason would be an achievement for this team.

    Just as important would be establishing an identity, which goes well beyond how they win on the field. That would include the leadership and the expectations when someone walks into the facility after they are drafted or sign with the Browns. It's also something that can be forged on the field as they push for the postseason, but can continue to be focus if that becomes unattainable

    Going 1-0 each week is a mindset that doesn't end if the postseason is out of reach.

    For teams like the Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, their identities are obvious and even the names evoke a toughness and unrelenting commitment to winning. Some of the names of players and coaches may change, but the expectations remain the same. At the mere mention of a talented player going to one of those teams, the reaction is often dread.

    The Browns have the capacity to get to that level, but it will take time and games like this can represent meaningful steps toward achieving it. As this team turns their attention to hosting the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, the Browns must find a way to continuing focusing on a winning process rather than the result.

    Garrett has put a face on it and started it in earnest from a public perspective, but the Browns have players that are capable of helping to set and hold a standard for this team, starting by keeping it going against the Raiders.

    Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) looks to the bench during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
