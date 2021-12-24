For Pete's Sake - COVID Riddled Browns Lose to Raiders

The Cleveland Browns down 25 players including 18 due to COVID-19 lost to the Las Vegas Raiders, 16-14. Nicole Chatham and I break it all down.

In this week's episode of For Pete's Sake, Nicole Chatham and I discuss the COVID-19 riddled Cleveland Browns losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, who only looked like they were depleted by COVID-19.

The result of the game was disappointing, but that was due to the fact the Browns roster were able to play as well as they did, losing on the last play of the game, was encouraging.

Simply listening to the crowd was a testament to the sheer effort put forth by the Browns. In a season that has had friction between the team and home fans, this game brought out the best of everyone.

The homefield advantage was palpable, lifting the Browns while also causing the Raiders problems. With fans unable or limited in attendance due to COVID-19 last year, the roar of the crowd on plays like Donovan Peoples-Jones catching a pass in the second half stood out.

With so few expecting the Browns to be able to win in this game, including Nicole, the effort by the team made even the most cynical fan into a believer, at least temporarily. That's what made the loss so painful.

Ultimately, the Browns lost the game and missed opportunities that could've produced a victory, including one for each phase of the game in the last two minutes in the fourth quarter.

Nevertheless, it was an affirmation that the message from the coaching staff is being received by the players. The team bought into the next man up mentality, saw this as an opportunity to step up and help their team win. They played like that was the expectation.

It's disappointing they lost, because winning under these circumstances would've been a massive boost to the team.

Nicole and I break it all down.

READ MORE: K Chase McLaughlin Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Be Out Against Packers