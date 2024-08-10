Cleveland Browns' Jameis Winston Delivers Passionate Pregame Speech
Jameis Winston may be a new addition to the Cleveland Browns, but he is already making a major impact as an emotional leader.
Prior to the Browns' first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday afternoon, Winston delivered a passionate pregame speech that got his teammates fired up.
Winston is no stranger to giving pregame speeches. He became well known for it during his days with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and that clearly hasn't left him.
Now, though, Winston's speeches definitely appear more mature in tone.
Winston signed with the Browns knowing full well he would be Deshaun Watson's backup this year. The veteran seems to have forged a pretty strong relationship with Watson throughout the offseason and has been a major supporter of Cleveland's starting quarterback.
This is certainly not the career path Winston initially anticipated.
The Florida State product was originally selected by the Buccaneers with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft.
Winston made the Pro Bowl during his rookie campaign, but the remainder of his five-year tenure in Tampa Bay was largely disappointing.
The 30-year-old did lead the NFL with 5,109 passing yards in 2019, but he also topped the league with 30 interceptions in the process.
Following his time with the Bucs, Winston joined the New Orleans Saints for four seasons, where he primarily served as a backup.
Winston is unquestionably one of the best backup quarterbacks in all of football, and even if he never plays a snap during the regular season, his emotional impact on the Browns is patently obvious.