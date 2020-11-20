SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Takkarist McKinley Fails Physical With 49ers, Browns Likely To Put in Claim For Third Time

Pete Smith

Former Atlanta Falcons pass rusher Takkarist McKinley has been waived by the San Francisco 49ers with a failed physical designation. After being waived by the Falcons, he was claimed and waived by both the Cincinnati Bengals and 49ers with a failed injury designation due to a groin issue.

The Browns had inquired about possibly trading for McKinley ahead of the trade deadline, but didn't pull the trigger. They have put in claims both times he's been available on waivers and it stands to reason they will try again.

That can't be terribly reassuring for Joe Jackson, the fourth defensive end on the Browns roster currently. The positive news for him is with the loss of Myles Garrett for at least the Philadelphia Eagles game and likely their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He will have his opportunity to impress in at least one if not both games.

The Browns were keen on adding McKinley before Garrett was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, so the fact it's a bigger need now will only encourage them to keep trying.

McKinley wanted to be traded away from the Falcons, then proceeded to scold the team via social media for not trading him. None of that has diminished the appetite for teams to take him on, which may be a function of his contract.

McKinley will earn less than a million for the rest of this season if he's able to be secured by a team who will pass him on the physical. They will not only get to try him out for virtually nothing the rest of this year, they would have a head start to try to re-sign him for the 2021 season.

In the event McKinley were to leave in free agency and another team signed him, the team that finished the 2020 season will be awarded the compensatory value.

The Browns may be planning to be aggressive in free agency, but the sheer number of players that are likely to walk after signing one-year contracts could net the Browns a compensatory pick on volume. It may be a sixth or seventh round pick in 2022, but that would still be a free asset.

For now, McKinley is headed back to waivers and unless a team that hasn't put in a claim for McKinley suddenly does, the Browns have a pretty good chance of getting him. The third time is a charm after all.

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (2)
No. 1-1
DirtysDawgs
DirtysDawgs

Great points Pete

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Browns Won't Have Myles Garrett Against Eagles - What Plan B?

The Cleveland Browns found out Friday morning they would be without Myles Garrett against the Philadelphia Eagles, so they must turn to Plan B.

Pete Smith

Browns Adjust to Losing Myles Garrett On Fly, Eagles Will Be Without Pair of Coaches Sunday

Friday, the Cleveland Browns had linebacker Mack Wilson back on the practice field as both he and Wyatt Teller are listed as questionable while the Philadelphia Eagles will be without two coaches on Sunday.

Pete Smith

by

Peppertoni

Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans -- Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns host the Houston Texans in their week ten matchup. Check for live updates of the game.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

Jedrick Wills Wins NFL Rookie of the Week

Cleveland Browns rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills earned recognition from the NFL as their rookie of the week after his game against the Houston Texans.

Pete Smith

Myles Garrett Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Out Sunday, Likely Out Next Week

The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that a player tested positive for COVID-19 and pass rusher Myles Garrett has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Pete Smith

Mack Wilson Misses Practice With Hip Injury, J.C. Tretter Returns, Eagles Deal With COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns practiced without linebacker Mack Wilson due to a hip injury while the Philadelphia Eagles dealt with COVID-19 issues that forced them to practice without four players between the active roster and the practice squad.

Pete Smith

Unclear If Cleveland Browns Will Have To Deal With Philadelphia’s Zach Ertz

Zach Ertz has been limited in practice, but is in the 21 day window where he can be activated to play in a game. It is up in the air if he will return to action against the Cleveland Browns.

BrandonLittle

How the Browns Beat the Eagles

The Cleveland Browns host the Philadelphia Eagles looking for their seventh win of the season, which would eclipse their win total from 2019. How they do it.

Pete Smith

Eagles Player Test Positive For COVID-19, Two Players Classified Close Contacts

Thursday, the Philadelphia Eagles announced that a player tested positive for COVID-19 and two players were identified as close contacts, which may force all three to miss the game against the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

Browns Tried to Claim Takk McKinley Again, LS Charley Hughlett Cleared to Return to Practice

The Cleveland Browns attempted to claim pass rusher Takkarist McKinley on waivers a second time after he was made available a second time in a week. The team also has cleared long snapper Charley Hughlett to return to practice.

Pete Smith