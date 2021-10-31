Browns Offense Cannot Get Out of Its Own Way in Loss to Steelers

Unforced errors between penalties, drops and chances fumbled away, the Cleveland Browns offense found almost every way to lose a critical game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Cleveland Browns had a massive opportunity to get back to back wins, put themselves 5-3 in a difficult division race and they false started, dropped and ultimately fumbled every opportunity to seize control of the game they had.

Baker Mayfield largely willed the team into scoring position multiple times and while he was not perfect, he did more than enough to win this game. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for almost anyone else on the offensive side of the ball.

The Steelers defense is difficult enough to beat on a good day, but the Browns consistently helped them down to the very end of the game with an unforced error on a pre-snap penalty followed by the final drop of the game.

D'Ernest Johnson, Austin Hooper and Rashard Higgins were among those that had miscues, but the player that let the Browns down the most proved to be Jarvis Landry.

Landry, who was battling a knee injury after having just come back from a different one the previous game against the Denver Broncos after missing four had arguably the worst game of his career. In all, he had a false start, which is inexcusable for a receiver, dropped a pair of passes and lost a fumble.

It was a team-wide loss for the offense that did not run the ball well and struggled to connect in the passing game, but Landry was someone people believed might provide a badly needed spark for this offense, giving what had been some up and down performances this season.

Unfortunately, rather than helping to lift the Browns from the ranks of mediocrity and inconsistency, he was dragged right down to their level. Even against the Broncos where he chipped in 30 yards on a few receptions, he had a drop in that game.

Nick Chubb was not bad, but he wasn't as potent as he's clearly shown capable, rushing for 81 yards at 3.8 yards per carry. D'Ernest Johnson got his second touchdown on a great cut for an 11-yard run for the Browns lone touchdown of the game.

The Browns were provided ample opportunities on offense and simply could not find a way to score enough points, losing 15-10. Mayfield was labeled a concern entering the game due to his shoulder, but he was the best player on offense by a pretty wide margin.

The lingering question for the Browns, who got enough on defense as well as their quarterback, but now find themselves 4-4, is what needs to happen for them to get back on track and why exactly are they paying so much money for wide receivers who have consistently do so little for this team.

