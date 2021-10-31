Browns John Johnson III Ruled Out With Neck Stinger

Cleveland Browns safety John Johnson III suffered a neck injury in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers and has been ruled out, officially called a stinger.

Not long after the Cleveland Browns lost tackle Jack Conklin, the biggest free agent acquisition of 2020 for the rest of the game at least, the team saw their biggest free agent acquisition of 2021, safety John Johnson III, suffered a neck injury. He has been ruled out for the second half and it's officially being called a stinger.

Johnson walked back to the locker room with trainers near the end of the first half. The Browns were able to force a three and out to start the second half.

This is particularly frustrating as Johnson had put together productive games in back to back weeks including an interception against the Denver Broncos. The Browns were finally able to utilize more in the role he's been most comfortable in, playing all over the field rather than just playing free safety. He was starting to look like the star player they believed they were getting when they signed him.

Losing him may not only force the Browns to play backups, but may also limit the amount of safeties they use overall. When healthy, the Browns like to utilize Johnson, Ronnie Harrison and Grant Delpit at the same time. Without Johnson, Delpit steps into his role and the Browns may be more inclined to use an additional linebacker.

That would make them bigger but less versatile and athletic overall in terms of the defense. It remains to be seen just how much of an impact that will have.

