Cleveland Browns vs Indianapolis Colts Live Game Thread

Shawn Stevenson

The Cleveland Browns (3-1) are set to host the Indianapolis Colts (3-1) at FirstEnergy Stadium for their week five matchup. The Browns are coming off a huge road win against the Dallas Cowboys and off to their best start since 2001. Yet there are still questions surrounding the team, how will the offense produce with Nick Chubb on short term IR and will the defense find consistency. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has rolled off three straight wins and will face a very stout defense against his opponent.

The Indianapolis Colts are on a three game winning streak as well and is in control of the AFC South. The Colts are solid team across the board but still suffered numerous injuries to starters and will be without two key contributors on both sides of the ball this week. Arguably the biggest matchup of the game is the number one defense versus the Browns top rushing attack. This game is shaping up to be a major battle in the trenches.

Watch the Cleveland Browns Tailgate Show live at 2:30PM for all the information about this week's matchup. Stay tuned throughout the game for live updates.

Livestream <-- Click Here

How To Watch: Indianapolis Colts vs. Cleveland Browns

A look at how to watch Sunday’s matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns.

BrandonLittle

David Njoku Good To Go Against Indianapolis Colts, Joey Ivie Elevated To Active Roster

A good practice week for David Njoku has him back feeling ready to go Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Also, Cleveland adds an extra body for Sunday’s contest.

BrandonLittle

How the Browns Beat the Colts

The Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts face off this Sunday amidst skepticism of how legitimate they are given the teams each team has beaten this season - how the Browns can win this game.

Pete Smith

Titans Outrageous Disregard for COVID-19 Protocols Warrants Substantial Penalty

The more details that are revealed, the worse the behavior the Tennessee Titans organization looks. The NFL should punish them severely for their lack of regard for COVID-19 protocols.

Pete Smith

Darius Leonard & Anthony Castonzo OUT Against The Cleveland Browns

Cleveland hosts the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Colts are battling injury with a few starters still not practicing led by Darius Leonard.

BrandonLittle

Larry Ogunjobi & Karl Joseph Amongst Those Idle Friday, Could Miss Colts Game

The Cleveland Browns will have their fair share of players possibly out on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts if Friday’s practice has any indication.

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns vs Dallas Cowboys Live Game Thread

The Dallas Cowboys host the Cleveland Browns at AT&T Stadium for week four of the 2020 NFL season. Check for updates live throughout the game.

Shawn Stevenson

jeffjeffries

Can the run game find success without Nick Chubb?

Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb will be on IR for the next six weeks. Will Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson, and Dontrell Hilliard help replace his production?

Shawn Stevenson

Player Of The Week Is Not All That Myles Garrett Is Coming For

Recently being named the AFC’s defensive player of the week, Myles Garrett could see plenty more accolades this season.

BrandonLittle

Browns Moving Up In Power Rankings

After the big win against the Dallas Cowboys on the road, the Cleveland Browns are moving up in the latest power rankings from TheMMQB.

Pete Smith