Cleveland Browns vs Indianapolis Colts Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns (3-1) are set to host the Indianapolis Colts (3-1) at FirstEnergy Stadium for their week five matchup. The Browns are coming off a huge road win against the Dallas Cowboys and off to their best start since 2001. Yet there are still questions surrounding the team, how will the offense produce with Nick Chubb on short term IR and will the defense find consistency. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has rolled off three straight wins and will face a very stout defense against his opponent.

The Indianapolis Colts are on a three game winning streak as well and is in control of the AFC South. The Colts are solid team across the board but still suffered numerous injuries to starters and will be without two key contributors on both sides of the ball this week. Arguably the biggest matchup of the game is the number one defense versus the Browns top rushing attack. This game is shaping up to be a major battle in the trenches.

