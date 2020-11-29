SI.com
Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars -- Live Game Thread

Shawn Stevenson

The Cleveland Browns (7-3) travel down to Florida to faceoff against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-9). The Browns are currently sitting at the sixth playoff seed and a win can help separate themselves from the rest of the pack. This however will be no easy task as the Browns defense is missing it's two best players in Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski will look to his offensive to step up for the lack of star power on his defense. QB Baker Mayfield has pedestrian production in his last three outings and he gets a favorable matchup to flip the script. The run game has exploded since the return of Nick Chubb but the passing game must find it's footing to continue a late season playoff push.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in obvious tank-mode as they battle with the New York Jets for the top overall pick in next year's draft. A win this week would indefinitely hurt those chances but it could help raise players stock across the roster as the front office looks to rebuild. This matchup should highlight Joe Schobert's first game against the Browns since leaving for free agency.

While Gardner Minshew and his famous mustache continue to rehab a finger injury, longtime journeyman QB Mike Glennon will make the start. This is Glennon's first start in over three years since being the season starter for the Chicago Bears. The offense will be undermanned with several starters out and the defense is even further depleted with numerous players going on injured reserve this week.

Stay tuned to this article for live updates and commentary throughout the game.

