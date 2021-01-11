Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers -- Playoff Game Live Thread

The Cleveland Browns (#6) will play the Pittsburgh Steelers (#3) for the third time and final time this season. The two AFC North division rivals matchup at Heinz Field for the conclusion Super Wildcard Weekend. This will be the Browns first playoff game since 2002 after finishing the season 11-5 and clinching their playoff in the regular season finale. The Browns outlasted the Steelers at home last week and beat a team missing starters Ben Roethlisberger, T.J. Watt, and Cameron Heyward.

This AFC Wildcard matchup will include the complete Steelers lineup, while the Browns face an uphill battle missing their head coach Kevin Stefanski. Due to numerous COVID-19 positive tests, special teams coach Mike Priefer will be the acting head coach for the game. Also, in Kevin Stefanski absence, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will be calling plays.

Contact tracing not only impacted the coaching staff with 4 positional coaches missing but the roster will be without major contributors as well. Starting cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson will remain on the reserve/COVID list. They will be joined by starting LG Joel Bitonio and WR KhaDarel Hodge. Yet in better news other contributors were activated for the reserve/COVID list after missing week seventeen's matchup.

First Quarter

The Cleveland Browns win the toss and will defer to the second half.

1st & 10, The snap by Maurkice Pouncey goes over Roethlisberger head into the end zone and is recovered by Karl Joesph for a touchdown.

Browns 7 - Steelers 0

1st & 10, James Conner takes the handoff inside for a three yard run.

2nd & 7, Ben Roethlisberger drops back to pass connecting with Eric Ebron in the flat for 4 yard catch.

3rd & 3, Roethlisberger pressured in the pocket finding Conner underneath for a 5 yard first down.

1st & 10, James Conner takes the inside handoff for a 9 yard run.

2nd & 1, Conner gets back-to-back carries and runs into a wall of defenders for no gain.

3rd & 1, Steelers in Power-I runs a FB dive to Derek Watt for a 3 yard gain.

1st & 10, Roethlisberger back to pass throws a RB screen too high while under pressure and the pass is picked by M.J. Stewart.

This is back-to-back weeks Stewart has a pick in the secondary and gives the Browns offense great field position in their first drive of the game. The offense needs to take advantage by putting points on the board. Getting a two score lead will help Alex Van Pelt allow the run game get going early and often.

2nd & 10, Mayfield in an empty set throws quickly to Austin Hooper in the middle for a 6 yard gain.

3rd & 4, Mayfield back to pass with the Steelers showing pressure, throws a slant to Jarvis Landry and has a 40 yard catch and run touchdown.

Browns 14 - Steelers 0

This game is a reflection of the mistakes by the Steelers offense. The key for defensive coordinator Joe Woods is to keep consistent pressure on Ben Roethlisberger and force the offense to run the ball.

1st & 10, James Conner takes the HB draw and runs for a 6 yard gain.

2nd & 4, Conner gets another carry and is met at the first for a 3 yard run.

3rd & 1, FB Derek Watt gets the short handoff and is tackled in the backfield by Ronnie Harrison.

Browns defense forces quick three and out.

4th & 1, Jordan Berry on to punt kicks to Donovan Peoples-Jones for a short return.