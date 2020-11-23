Ugly Weather, Score Doesn't Diminish Browns Win Over Eagles

In the end, the Cleveland Browns getting the win and moving to 7-3 is what matters, but the way they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles was far more attractive to the eye than the score.

The Browns won the game without arguably the two best defenders on the team. defensive end Myles Garrett was out due to a positive COVID-19 test on Friday while safety Ronnie Harrison went down early in the game with a knee injury that awaits a Monday MRI to determine the extent of the damage.

The Browns played well without them. It was arguably the most dominant performance they've had this season, which isn't saying much. Nevertheless, they made some key plays and the touchdown in the end wasn't a factor. The best part about it was the players that came up with those game changing plays.

On both sides of the ball, the Browns showed more sustainability and depth in this game than at any point in the season. So often, the Browns are reliant on stars to carry them to victory, but this game proved they have more players that can contribute to win a game and insure a successful season.

1. Olivier Vernon

Vernon had three sacks, recorded a safety, made a key run stop and deflected a screen pass that was wide open.

This was vintage Olivier Vernon that showed how impactful he could be for the Browns against the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks in 2019 when the Browns had the best defensive end play in the league.

Injuries have limited his ability to impact games, between a knee injury last year and an abdominal injury he started this season battling. He looked healthy and showed off all the tools.

Vernon is a technician, who uses his hand well and really understands what teams want to do. Down by the goal line, Vernon sniffed out and chased down a run play going away from him that enabled him to sack Carson Wentz the proceeding play, resulting in the safety.

His quickness and hands gave Jason Peters problems on the left, resulting in the safety and two of the sacks. Lined up against Lane Johnson, he used power and drove the right tackle into Wentz's lap for the other sack in the game.

Vernon has been a valuable member of the team this year, taking time to work with Jedrick Wills in training camp to help with his development. Essentially, he was showing the rookie what to expect from opponents this season and walking him through what would frustrate him in those spots.

Vernon was dominant in Garrett's absence, keying the Browns success on defense. He chipped in a pair of sacks against the Las Vegas Raiders and with this game, he now has five sacks on the season. Not bad for a player so many fans wanted to be rid of in favor of Jadeveon Clowney. If he can continue to stay healthy and play well, it will be a huge boost to the Browns down the stretch.

2. Adrian Clayborn

Clayborn was effective in the first two games of the season before suffering a strained hip against the Cincinnati Bengals. He recorded a pair of sacks in those contests and while he played, he was clearly hampered by the injury for weeks. After the bye week, he seemed to be healthier.

Clayborn had 1.5 sacks and forced a fumble in this contest. He was consistently bringing pressure in this game. He might have had an extra sack if Vernon didn't beat him to one of them. He's not a full time player and he doesn't need to be. If he can continue to bring that kind of impact off the right edge with his size, that keeps the rotation fresh while keeping up the pressure on the opponent.

3. Denzel Ward

Ward is a good corner. He's not a great corner or a Pro Bowl corner this season, but he looked the part in this game. And while he certainly worked hard enough to get the interception, that was more a case of Wentz refusing to process the stove was hot and continuing to mess with it until he was finally scalded for it.

In coverage, Ward was consistently competitive and slammed some passing windows shut in this game. He tends to give up a lot of completions, but the way the NFL is, that can be fine if he also causes turnovers. Ward came pretty close to causing a couple in this game while refusing to give up completions.

That's all before adding in the corner blitz where Ward was able to hit Wentz, causing the ball to float on him landing in the awaiting arms of Sione Takitaki who easily scored the defensive touchdown.

In a lot of ways, this feels like the best game of Ward's season and one of the best of his career. He can be this player on a more consistent basis.

4. Karl Joseph and Sione Takitaki

Joseph had to come in for Ronnie Harrison when he got hurt and he played well, particularly in the first half. The Browns would prefer Harrison be out there, but Joseph was effective enough that they didn't miss him.

Operating at a few different spots, he did a nice job playing up in the box, making timely stops against the run. He read well and sniffed out some plays. Assuming Harrison is able to come back soon, which seems likely, they really should have Joseph and Harrison play together more, because they simply do more than the Browns linebackers.

Having said that, Takitaki is a productive run defender. He's not always great on filling the appropriate gap and will miss some tackles he shouldn't, but he never sells short on effort. And when he's right, he can blow up the opponent, which he did on a few occasions in this game.

An early Christmas gift, but one he's not returning was the interception for a touchdown. It's nice to see a player who has largely struggled in coverage able to make a huge impact in that element of the game as he continues to try to grow as a player.

Offensively, the Browns struggled in the first half, but it wasn't because they couldn't make plays. They simply didn't finish and often times, it simply felt like they were just missing. A costly missed opportunity near the goal line did not ultimately cost them against the Eagles, but could against better opponents.

The Browns had more familiar faces making plays within the offense, but they still aren't proven stars.

1. Baker Mayfield

Yes, Mayfield has to hit the bunnies. It's too difficult to win in the NFL to allow free points to get away and that's exactly what happened at the goal line. The defense bailed him out with the Takitaki touchdown, but the point remains.

Mayfield missed a few throws with the weather and not always effectively contorting his body to throw going to his left.

However, Mayfield also read the game at a really high level and the Browns don't win the game without him.

One of the most positive developments for Mayfield has been his effectiveness on third down. Third and long is no longer hope for a penalty or wait to punt. Over the past month, Mayfield has made tremendous throws enabling huge conversions, extending drives.

Even on the drive where the Browns failed to score in the first half, it was after a 94-yard after a Jordan Elliott forced fumble recovered by Karl Joseph. He made a key third down throw to get them out of their own end and followed that with a slant to Jarvis Landry and in the blink of an eye, a 43-yard pass to Rashard Higgins.

Mayfield was able to make another deep throw to KhaDarel Hodge that went for 42 yards, setting up one of their field goals.

The Browns have also benefited from Mayfield's ability to draw opponents offsides and they capitalized on one of those, being more aggressive on a 2nd and short, finding Austin Hooper for 21 yards.

Nick Chubb ultimately broke through in the fourth quarter as he often does, sealing the victory for the Browns just as he did with the Houston Texans, but the Browns aren't in position to close out the game without Mayfield.

He's still growing and improving, but it's the difference between missing throws he should make as opposed to making bad reads and putting the ball in danger. The ball was never in danger with Mayfield throwing it as opposed to Carson Wentz, who refused to stop going back to the hot stove.

2. KhaDarel Hodge

Hodge has another game where he has played really well and he just does so much for this offense. The obvious takeaway from this game is his ability to stretch the field, catching a 42-yard pass up the side line. That was one of the three receptions for 73 yards that Hodge provided.

That ability creates space for the rest of the offense. When the Browns didn't have Hodge in the lineup, teams were squeezing down in the box and making it much harder to operate, particularly against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hodge forces some honesty because the Browns will go to him deep.

He also blocks at a high level. Hodge is a decent sized player at a listed 6'2" 205 pounds, but he brings so much effort into his blocks. Hodge can almost always be found out in front of a big run, including the touchdown run by Kareem Hunt to the corner of the end zone. Along with Wyatt Teller, they were able to seal the edge, enabling Hunt to get into the end zone.

Keep in mind that Hodge was initially brought in, claimed on waivers by the Browns because of what he could do on special teams. He's contributing less on special teams this season because the Browns need him on offense.

3. Rashard Higgins

Higgins has made at least one big play per game since Odell Beckham went down with the torn ACL against the Bengals. In this game, it was a 43-yard reception that set the Browns up in the red zone, but he had three receptions overall for 66 yards.

Higgins was only targeted four times all game and the time it was incomplete, it certainly looked like the official could have thrown a flag for pass interference on Darius Slay, who appeared to have Higgins in full embrace as the ball whipped past.

The Browns think enough of Higgins that they have been calling plays for him, including the deep shot to him but the play where Slay got handsy was a set up play to hit Higgins on a stop route.

4. Harrison Bryant

Bryant was not targeted in this game, but his growth and development as a blocker warrants mention, particularly as he had a key block in Chubb's run against the Texans. It's hardly a stellar rookie tight end class this year, but Bryant has been the best of them and he may not be a full-time contributor to this offense, he's quickly becoming a pleasant sight.

He's never going to be a great athlete, but if he continues to block with the intensity and effort, understanding how to find space in the defense and catches passes thrown at him, he's going to have a role, potentially as a long-term second option to Austin Hooper.

The Browns are fortunate to have a ton of tight ends at their disposal, allowing the coaching staff to pick their spots for them. To this point, he has surpassed expectations and he's part of this promising group of younger weapons the Browns are developing.