10 Best Available Players For Browns Going Into Round Two Of NFL Draft
Round 1 of the NFL Draft is in the books and the stage is now set for an eventful second day of the draft, particularly for the Cleveland Browns. After a quite first night, Cleveland is slated to make its first pick at No. 54 overall, but given the early run on offensive players already, there's a lot of first round talent still on the board heading into Friday.
Could that prompt general manager Andrew Berry to trade up and snag a player they really love? Only time will tell. In the meantime, here are 10 of the best available players that the Browns could have an eye on for day two.
1) Kool-Aid McKinstry – CB, Alabama
McKinstry has been considered a top five cornerback in this class. He is a value pick for anyone that decides to pull the trigger on him in the second round. If the Bills decide to go "best player available" when they open up the round at 33, McKinstry could certainly be in play.
From the Browns standpoint, Berry has drafted a defensive back in every draft since coming to Cleveland. If McKinstry were to fall a few more picks, he may be enticed to make an aggressive move up the board to snag him. The Alabama product plays really smooth and controlled in coverage, but his average speed may be part of the reason he dropped out of Round 1.
2) Edgerrin Cooper – LB, Texas A&M
This year's linebacker class is weaker in general so it's not all that surprising that not a single player at the position was taken on Thursday night. That said, there's a tone of value with Cooper on day two. Linebacker also represents an area of need for Cleveland.
On tape Cooper does the thing NFL teams covet from the position these days in his ability to cover in man. His ranginess helps with that and he plays very fast, diagnosing plays quickly and flying around the field to make plays.
3) Ladd McConkey – WR, Georgia
McConkey is on the Browns radar after visiting Berea during the pre-draft process. The Georgia product flashed a 4.39-forty at the NFL Combine, making him a real potential weapon at the next level. He runs very crisp routes and is versatile in his ability to line up inside or outside.
For those really pushing for the Browns to add another wide receiver – another thing Berry has done in every draft with the franchise – McConkey may just be the best one available going into the second round. It may take Berry getting aggressive to land him, but if they really want a wide receiver it would be worth it.
4) Jackson Powers-Johnson – IOL, Oregon
The interior offensive lineman class is pretty weak this year all things considered. He's easily the best of that group left on the board and only one has been taken so far.
While some are projecting Powers-Johnson to be a center at the next level, he played all three interior spots in college and excelled at each. That versatility could come in handy, especially for a Browns team that saw much of it's offensive line go down with serious injuries throughout last season. Ultimately, he'll likely be gone before Cleveland is on the clock at 54, but if he continues to fall just keep an eye on it.
5) Braden Fiske – DT, Florida State
The Browns met with Fiske at The Combine, and initially it seemed like they'd have no shot at Fiske after the workout he posted in Indianapolis that week. As the dust settled though, the FSU product became a likely day two pick, which has played out.
Fiske is super athletic and could help add some depth to Jim Schwartz defensive line rotation next season. The biggest hold up with him from Cleveland's standpoint though is his age. Berry isn't too keen on drafting players nearing their mid-20's this early.
6) Payton Wilson – LB, NC State
Again, linebacker remains a need for Cleveland. There hasn't been a ton of buzz connecting WIlson to the Browns throughout the pre-draft process but if he falls far enough into the second round it's fair to think he'd be in play for them.
Wilson showcased elite instincts in college, making quick decisions and attacking ball carriers. He's also shown to hold his own in pass coverage. Injuries are the biggest concern with Wilson entering the NFL.
7) Kris Jenkins Jr. – DT, Michigan
There's been plenty of smoke around the Browns and the defensive tackle position. Jenkins sweet spot seems to be right around where the Browns will pick at 54.
The 300-pounder could become a starting, space-eater of an defensive tackle for Cleveland one day, but he doesn't possess much in the way of pass-rushing moves at this point. That's not his game right now.
8) Malachi Corley – WR, Western Kentucky
Another wideout who has been heavily linked to the Browns. He visited with the team during the pre-draft process.
Corley has drawn comps to 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel, which is enticing all on its own. Cleveland tried to use Elijah Moore as a gadget type player last year and it didn't go so well, but Corley could potentially become that guy. He projects best a slot receiver and ran a 4.43-forty.
9) Blake Fisher – OT, Notre Dame
Can rarely go wrong with Notre Dame offensive lineman. Despite the fact that tackle isn't a major need for the Browns right now, Fisher could be in play if Berry decides to start thinking about the future in the trenches.
Entering the draft as a redshirt sophomore, Fisher has a lot of room to develop and grow in the NFL. Fisher has played both tacke spots, which makes him versatile and In back-to-back seasons he allowed a combined eight sacks.
10) Michael Hall Jr. – DT, Ohio State
For obvious reasons the Strongsville, OH native has been linked to the Browns throughout the pre-draft process. Unlike Jenkins, Hall is more of a pass rushing interior defensive lineman.
Again, Schwartz loves to rotate guys up front so bringing in Hall without the pressure of needing to start immediately and allowing him to develop could be a great place for his career to begin. He does need to stay healthy though, which is maybe the biggest concern with this Buckeye.