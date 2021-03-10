Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Fifth Year Option Amounts Announced for Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward

The fifth year option amounts for first round picks in the 2018 NFL Draft have been announced, which includes Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward of the Cleveland Browns.
Along with the announcement of the official salary cap number for the 2021 season, the amounts for the fifth year options for first round picks selected in the 2018 NFL Draft have been announced.

The Cleveland Browns used the first and fourth pick of that draft to select quarterback Baker Mayfield and corner Denzel Ward that year. Mayfield's fifth year option is worth $18.858 million and Ward's is worth $13.294 million.

Mayfield is scheduled to earn $10,569,130 in 2021. While that represents a significant pay increase for him, it's still cheap for a quarterback. Ward will make $9,449,886 in 2020, so the Browns will need to account for the difference of almost $12 million for 2022.

Both options are a virtual certainty to be picked up by the Browns, which will keep them both in Cleveland two more seasons.

It's also a necessary step before the Browns can discuss extensions for either of them. A new deal with either won't begin until 2023.

The Browns are currently focused on what they will be doing as it relates to the 2021 season, both in potential free agents they might sign, their own players they might want to renegotiate as well as the 2021 NFL Draft.

If they follow a similar schedule as last year with Myles Garrett, these deals will start being negotiated closer to the summer. Mayfield seems the likeliest to get extended in an effort to save money.

It's possible there might be some hesitancy with Ward, given his inconsistency as it relates to staying on the field. However, it seems they will want to iron out a deal with him for the long term if there's a deal they can strike to save money on the salary cap.

There are risks inherent with betting on players two years ahead of time, but waiting has a cost as illustrated most recently by the Dak Prescott contract. A deal done now means paying less later.

READ MORE: 4 Contracts the Browns Could Revisit to Create Cap Space

Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
