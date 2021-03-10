4 Contracts the Browns Could Revisit to Create Cap Space

The salary cap being official, the Cleveland Browns can start negotiating deals to create additional cap space they might need in the coming weeks. There are four contracts that stand out in this regard.

Now that the salary cap is official, teams including the Cleveland Browns can start renegotiating contracts to create more money now that there's a true framework for both teams and agents from which to work. There are a handful of contracts the Browns could revisit to create some financial flexibility.

Not all restructured contracts are equal and the Browns could look to extend players in exchange for some salary cap space now as opposed to a straight pay cut, which might be more viable in other spots.

1. Sheldon Richardson, Defensive Tackle

Richardson is scheduled to earn $13.16 million in the last year of his contract. There's only $1.66 million of guaranteed money attached. There aren't many good options to replace Richardson, so releasing him negatively impacts their ability to compete now.

However, Richardson could try to reduce that salary this year in exchange for guaranteeing most of the remaining contract. They could include incentives as well, which is what they did with Olivier Vernon last year.

In the case of Richardson, keeping him around an additional year might be a great option to allow them flexibility to find his eventual replacement without a major drop off in production.

As an example, if the Browns were to give him $10 million guaranteed for this year and extend him for another year at the same rate, his contract becomes two years, $20 million and the Browns could create $3 million in cap space for this year in the process.

2. Case Keenum, Quarterback

Keenum has two years remaining on his deal with salaries of $6 million and $5.5 million. He's got a signing bonus of $4 million over three years, which is $1.33 million each season.

For 2021, $2.5 million of his salary is guaranteed and, so cutting him doesn't help as the Browns would eat $5.166 million to do it before June 1st. If someone were to want to trade for him, the Browns could create several million in cap space.

That doesn't seem terribly likely and Keenum does have value to the Browns. Beyond the value he has as a backup quarterback, he doesn't require many practice reps and he has value to Baker Mayfield as a sounding board during games.

The Browns could seek to move money in Keenum's deal with the goal of lowering his 2021 from $6 million. They could look to lower his salary to create a few million dollars of cap space. In exchange, they could guarantee more of Keenum's third year. As it currently stands, Keenum is scheduled to earn $7.83 million, but only $1.33 is guaranteed, which makes him pretty expendable. More guaranteed money would ensure he gets all of that third season, which would be a win for him.

3. Jarvis Landry, Wide Receiver

This is the worst contract on the Browns roster. Landry is scheduled to earn $14.753 million in 2021 with a $1.5 million signing bonus both this year and next. If the Browns simply cut or trade Landry, they would only incur $3 million of dead money while saving $12.5 million in salary. That's a ton of potential cap space.

Landry has been paid a total of $44.1 million in the three seasons he has been with the Browns with less than stellar returns on that investment.

Based on what he actually does on the field, Landry is overpaid by a significant amount. The Browns should just say they are either going to work out a way to drop his salary or move him. They don't seem inclined to take that approach.

What the Browns desperately need to avoid here is adding on any extra years in exchange for dropping his exorbitant salary, potentially stretching this relationship out any further. They should also not add any additional guaranteed money to his 2022 salary, because they

So if they aren't simply going to drop his salary under threat of being cut or traded, which really limits their bargaining power, they can only really guarantee what he's already scheduled to get. In other words, the Browns might be stuck with this contract as is.

4. Odell Beckham, Wide Receiver

Beckham is scheduled to be the highest paid player on the Browns roster at $15.75 million. The injury he sustained last year has made it so his entire salary will be guaranteed in 2021.

Unless the Browns trade him, he's going to be on their roster.

There are still two years remaining on the Beckham deal after 2021 and the Browns actually do have some leverage there. Currently, Beckham only has a pair of roster bonuses guaranteed on those deals. After this year, the Browns could trade him before the roster bonus comes due and not incur a dime of dead money.

The Browns really like Beckham. Much more than a significant section of their fanbase. So while the Browns front office isn't looking to run off or alienate Beckham, they recognize the wiggle room they have here.

Reducing his salary this year in exchange for more guaranteed money in the future would not only help the Browns immediately, but further cement the relationship between the two sides. Maybe, finally, the constant speculation of Beckham's status would end.

And while Beckham may not want to give up money, there's a potential PR benefit. Beckham is unapologetically himself and is often misunderstood. Giving up a few million this year might endear him to a section of fans that have been skeptical of him since he arrived in Cleveland and simply focus on what he's doing on the field. That peace of mind might be worth it.

