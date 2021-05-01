2021 NFL Draft Day Three - Draft Tracker

Stay updated on Day Three of the 2021 NFL Draft involving rounds four through seven. This live draft tracker includes information and commentary on each pick.

Pick No. 106 - Jay Tufele, DT (USC) | Jacksonville Jaguars

Pick No. 107 - Michael Carter, RB (North Carolina) | New York Jets

The Jets continue to add weapons around Zach Wilson with the selection of Michael Carter. A good pass catching back

Pick No. 108 - Darren Hall, CB (San Diego St.) | Atlanta Falcons

Trade Alert: Carolina Panthers trade down with the Tennessee Titans

Pick No. 109 - Dez Fitzpatrick, WR (Louisville) | Tennessee Titans

The Titans continue to be one of the riskiest teams in the draft. First drafting Caleb Farley with medical concerns and taking a flier on Dez Fitzpatrick who has character concerns.

Pick No. 110 - James Hudson, OT (Cincinnati) | Cleveland Browns

The Browns add depth on the offensive line and get a offensive tackle to develop behind Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills. Hudson can play as a swing tackle and on special teams in his rookie year.

Pick No. 111 - Cameron Sample, EDGE (Tulane) | Cincinnati Bengals

Pick No. 112 - Amon-Ra St. Browns, WR (USC) | Detroit Lions

Trade Alert: Cleveland Browns trade back with the Detroit Lions for an extra pick next year.

Pick No. 113 - Derrick Barnes, LB (Purdue) | Detroit Lions

The Lions make back-to-back picks to give Jared Goff an offensive weapon and a depth in the defensive front seven.

Pick No. 114 - Drew Dalman, C (Stanford) | Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons draft their newest center after losing Alex Mack in free agency.

Pick No. 115 - Jabril Cox, LB (LSU) | Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys needed to upgrade their defense and with the retirement of Sean Lee, double dipping at linebacker is a smart move.

Pick No. 116 - Elerson Smith, LB (Northern Iowa) | New York Giants

Pick No. 117 - Bobby Brown III, DT (Texas A&M) | Los Angeles Rams

Pick No. 118 - Chris Rumph II, LB (Duke) | Los Angeles Chargers

Pick No. 119 - Kene Nwangwu, RB (Iowa St.) | Minnesota Vikings

Pick No. 120 - Rhamondre Stevenson, RB (Oklahoma) | New England Patriots

Pick No. 121 - Jordan Smith, EDGE (UAB) | Jacksonville Jaguars

Pick No. 122 - Tyler Shelvin, DT (LSU) | Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals add an enormous interior defensive lineman to help replace the void left by Andrew Billings leaving in free agency last year.

Pick No. 123 - Zech McPhearson, CB (Texas Tech) | Philadelphia Eagles

Pick No. 124 - John Bates, TE (Boise State) | Washington Football Team

Pick No. 125 - Camryn Bynum, CB (California) | Minnesota Vikings

Pick No. 126 - Chuba Hubbard, RB (Oklahoma St.) | Carolina Panthers

Pick No. 127 - Kylen Granson, TE (SMU) | Indianapolis Colts

Pick No. 128 - Dan Moore Jr., (Texas A&M) | Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers finally add a player on the offensive line and bring in tackle depth after releasing longtime tackle Alejandro Villanueva.

Pick No. 129 - Jaelon Darden, WR (North Texas) | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady gets another wide receiver with good speed after resigning Antonio Browns earlier this week.

Pick No. 130 - Robert Rochell, CB (Central Arkansas) | Los Angeles Rams