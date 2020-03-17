Cleveland Browns Acquire Andy Janovich From Denver Broncos, Get Their Fullback

The Cleveland Browns have their fullback, thanks to a trade for Andy Janovich from the Denver Broncos for a 7th round pick in 2021 as reported by Mike Klis of 9News in Denver. When Kevin Stefanski became the head coach of the Browns, he made it clear that a fullback was going to be part of the offense. Coincidentally, Pat Shurmur, now the offensive coordinator for the Broncos, doesn't. The Browns get a player they need for their offense while the Broncos get an asset in 2021.

Janovich is currently on a three-year deal with an opt out after 2020. Otherwise, he's under contract potentially through the 2022 season. The contract is tiny, only worth about $1.5 million per season. Compare that to the deal Derek Watt reportedly agreed to with the Pittsburgh Steelers for three years, averaging $3.375 million per season according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Janovich is a solid fullback at 6'1" 238 pounds in terms of blocking. He can also occasionally chip in as a pass catcher and runner. In his four seasons in the NFL, the former Nebraska Cornhusker has caught 22 passes on 28 targets for for 233 yards, 12 first downs and a touchdown, rushing for another 51 yards on 13 carries with three touchdowns and eight first downs. He only played in seven games in 2019 due to a dislocated elbow that ended his season.

The Browns had previously signed Johnny Stanton as a fullback, who was on the Minnesota Vikings and they may still look at possible fullbacks after the draft this year, but Janovich, who will be 27 years old this season, should be their guy.

Combined with the addition of Austin Hooper at tight end, already having David Njoku and now adding Janovich, the Browns have quickly established themselves in position to run the offense Stefanski had last season with the Vikings and has been preaching since he took the job as the head coach for the Browns.