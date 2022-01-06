Skip to main content
Baker Mayfield Disputes Report On Differences With Kevin Stefanski

Baker Mayfield took to Twitter to fire off that an article circulating the internet is not true.


Baker Mayfield’s 2021 season is over for the Cleveland Browns and he will soon have surgery to repair a torn labrum. Mayfield, now off the football field for at least a few months, has some more time on his hands.

On Thursday afternoon Mayfield took to Twitter to dispute a report that Mayfield ‘must resolve differences’ with Kevin Stefanski. The report came from Cleveland Dot Com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

Mayfield has been a very loud speaker since becoming a quarterback in the NFL. Actually, it dates back to his college days. Mayfield is a leader that is very hype-driven and it shows on the field. When it comes time for media interviews he doesn’t sugar coat anything and he tells it like it is.

“Don’t put words in my mouth so you can put food on your table. I’m not your puppet,” Mayfield said in the Tweet. Mayfield is plainly saying that the statements in the article aren’t true.

Mayfield is shutting down reports that there is a problem between him and his head coach, around how the offense is ran. So, that makes it interesting to say the least. Mayfield, who had a bad season, doesn’t blame the offense. Instead he shuts it down.

Mayfield has came a long way maturity wise and it’s shown since his rookie season. This act may lead some to believe he’s regressed in that area, personally I believe it’s just him getting his side out there.

Jan 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
