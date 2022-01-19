Baker Mayfield’s Surgery Complete Success, Timetable of Recovery Released

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had surgery on Wednesday to repair a torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder. The injury was suffered in week 2 and lingered throughout the year, becoming worse and resulting in a post season surgery.

Following the surgery Mayfield took to Twitter to speak. Browns’ quarterback thanked Dr. Limpisvasti for the successful surgery and went on to say that he can’t wait to get back to his true form. In other words, Mayfield was referring to his 2020 type of play.

A Browns’ spokesperson said that Mayfield should be throwing by April, in a light major. The timetable of recovery will be approximately 4-6 months, Mayfield will participate on a limited basis for Cleveland’s offseason program. Mayfield should be ready to go and fully recovered by the start of next training camp.

This is the first step in what Mayfield hopes to be a bounce back season. It will be a career year for Mayfield that could make him or break him. For the Browns it’s a vital year for their franchise. Getting Mayfield back to 100% is a must and a step in the right direction when that time comes.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!