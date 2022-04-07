Skip to main content

Brother of Browns Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah found dead, being investigated as a homicide

Unfortunate news has struck for Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Hampton police in Virginia are investigating the death of Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah. That’s right, the brother of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Terrible timing as the Browns linebacker was just in Ghana doing some great things.

Jeremiah played high school football and grew up in the state of Virginia before moving on to play at Notre Dame.

Joshua played football in Virginia and went onto play in college at William & Mary. Like Jeremiah, Joshua was a linebacker as well. At William & Mary, Joshua appeared in a game during both the 2017 and 2018 season.

The body of Joshua was found inside of a burned residence, according to a report. At this time there is not a known cause of death, but it is being investigated as a homicide.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jeremiah is a young man who is heading into his second year with the Browns, but now will have to deal with the loss of his brother. Browns will obviously give the linebacker as much time as he needs away from football during the off-season. 

At this time nothing else has been made public. It is a total shock to all involved.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns! Browns digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage and more!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook and stay up to date with everything Cleveland Browns football! 

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, center, poses for a portrait with general manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski during Watson's introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility on Friday. Watsonpress 11
News

Cleveland Browns announce jersey numbers for new additions

By Brandon Little10 hours ago
Dec 20, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) looks toward the uprights before his point after try during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns announce re-signing of kicker Chase McLaughlin

By Brandon LittleApr 5, 2022
C8E494FE-B6A8-44F1-ABF7-27552DA348F4
News

Tracker: NFL Draft Prospects Visiting Cleveland Browns

By Brandon Little5 hours ago
757360F1-2F01-4C42-888D-1305EF09E450
News

Browns signing former Green Bay Packers punter

By Brandon LittleApr 4, 2022
Jadeveon Clowney s Play May Warrant Extension
Featured Content

Without a 1st Round Pick, Browns Likely Address Edge on Day 2; Projecting the Best Fits

By Pete SmithApr 4, 2022
64D4D67A-ED67-4569-B7FA-84230C333E66
News

Browns interested in receiving threat

By Brandon LittleApr 3, 2022
Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) scores a touchdown during a football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Kns Tennessee Alabama Football Bp
Featured Content

Browns NFL Draft Profile: John Metchie III, WR Alabama

By Sam PenixApr 3, 2022
May 14, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Hosting Football Camp in Ghana

By Brandon LittleApr 2, 2022