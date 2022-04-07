Brother of Browns Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah found dead, being investigated as a homicide

Hampton police in Virginia are investigating the death of Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah. That’s right, the brother of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Terrible timing as the Browns linebacker was just in Ghana doing some great things.

Jeremiah played high school football and grew up in the state of Virginia before moving on to play at Notre Dame.

Joshua played football in Virginia and went onto play in college at William & Mary. Like Jeremiah, Joshua was a linebacker as well. At William & Mary, Joshua appeared in a game during both the 2017 and 2018 season.

The body of Joshua was found inside of a burned residence, according to a report. At this time there is not a known cause of death, but it is being investigated as a homicide.

Jeremiah is a young man who is heading into his second year with the Browns, but now will have to deal with the loss of his brother. Browns will obviously give the linebacker as much time as he needs away from football during the off-season.

At this time nothing else has been made public. It is a total shock to all involved.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns! Browns digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage and more!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook and stay up to date with everything Cleveland Browns football!