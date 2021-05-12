Games That Stand Out On Cleveland Browns 2021 Schedule

A look at a few games that are standing out for the Cleveland Browns during the 2021 season.

With the 2021 NFL schedule now official, the Cleveland Browns know what will be on their plate in a season that the organization wants to take another step forward in pursuit of a Super Bowl.

Multiple games stand out on this schedule for Cleveland, a schedule that futures some prime time action of course.

Week 1: Cleveland Browns @ Kansas City Chiefs

Everyone remembers the Browns and Chiefs playoff game in which Kansas City defeated Cleveland 22-17 last season. A game where Patrick Mahomes missed much of it and Cleveland fell at the hands of Chade Henne.

That game is in the rear view and in week one the NFL will see two of the better teams out of the AFC go head-to-head. This go around Mahomes will be ready to go with a revamped offensive line. Cleveland on the other hand will have major upgrades on defense, upgrades that fair well in these kind of matchups on paper.

Week one this game could mean very little for the winner and loser of this one. Teams aren’t true to form until about the middle of October, but a more normal offseason would be beneficial for this kind of game. If you like a game with star power, this is the one.

Week 4: Cleveland Browns @ Minnesota Vikings

This one stands out for the obvious reason, Kevin Stefanski will be coaching against a team he coached with for over a decade. Although he was an assistant, Stefanski worked his way up through the Vikings coaching system.

Minnesota is coming off a 7-9 season, but the Vikings are a team with some bright spots. Justin Jefferson will be a fun matchup to watch with an improved Browns secondary. Cleveland will be forced with the task to stop Dalvin Cook and his multi-dimensional game.

Another early season test on the road for the Browns. A game that will mean something for Coach Stefanski, without a doubt.

Week 12: Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens (Sunday Night Football)

As long as Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield are in the AFC North this will be an eventful matchup. Two players that both won Heisman’s and were drafted in the same draft class. Both the Browns and Ravens picked up nice additions this offseason and this one should be a great game on Sunday Night Football.

The first of two matchups past the halfway point of the season means that these two teams will meet twice in a short time period. Something that is not quite ideal for either side.

One interesting factor to watch will be, did the Browns offseason additions help defend Lamar Jackson?

Week 16: Cleveland Browns @ Green Bay Packers (Christmas Day)

Playing in Green Bay on Christmas Day could mean the Browns are in for a treat, Wisconsin’s wintery conditions. This matchup will be late season and the teams will have already known the path their heading down. On paper it is simple, both teams are Super Bowl contenders.

Browns have a younger quarterback that seems to be heading into his prime. On the other hand, the Packers quarterback is in his prime and has been for years. An MVP candidate year in and year out. Cleveland’s defense will have its hands full and them some. This kind of game points towards a high scoring affair nine times out of ten.

Playing in Green Bay is tough no matter the weather, it is a special fan base. NFL wants to see full stadiums this season and this game could be one of the more electric crowds that people have wanted to see so badly.