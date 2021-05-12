Cleveland Browns 2021 Schedule

The NFL has unveiled the schedule for the Cleveland Browns in 2021.

The NFL has announced the schedule for the 2021 season, including the Cleveland Browns which will be the first to feature a 17-game schedule.

The Browns, coming off an 11-5 season and a playoff victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers, look to take the next step against what ostensibly looks like a stronger field.

Gone are the NFC East and the AFC South, two divisions the Browns swept in 2020, giving them eight of their 11 victories. In their place, they will face the AFC West and NFC North.

Their season starts with a rematch of the game that ended the Browns 2020 season, going on the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only a rematch of the Divisional Playoff game last year, but a potential preview of a matchup that may be coming in the playoffs for 2021.

The Browns will have a revamped defense along what they hope is a healthy Odell Beckham while the Chiefs have rebuilt their offensive line in a move they hope sends them to their third straight Super Bowl.

The Browns will face a number of former faces week two as they host the Houston Texans. Christian Kirksey, Duke Johnson, Dontrell Hilliard, Vincent Taylor, Terrance Mitchell Tavierre Thomas, Tae Davis and Eric Murray are among the former Browns that could be part of the 2021 Texans roster.

The 17th game that was added this season pits the Browns against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals were able to add J.J. Watt in the offseason, someone the Browns tried to sign themselves. They were unable to make the playoffs last season, but face significant pressure to get there this year.

