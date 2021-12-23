Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    Browns’ John Johnson III Out Against Packers, Myles Garrett and Malik Jackson Questionable

    Browns will be without their top safety in Green Bay, possibly could be more out.
    Today the Cleveland Browns got back safety Grant Delpit from the COVID-19 list. That move was good timing because now John Johnson III will miss the matchup with the Green Bay Packers due to a hamstring injury.

    This will be the first game that Johnson misses as a member of the Browns. On the season Cleveland’s top safety has three interceptions, five passes deflected and a forced fumble. Cleveland will undoubtedly miss his presence against the Aaron Rodgers led Packers.

    Johnson is the signal caller for the defense, that role very well could go back to Anthony Walker who called some plays on the field earlier in the season.

    Myles Garrett is having a standout year, but both he and Malik Jackson are questionable for the Packers game. Garrett tweaked his groin against the Las Vegas Raiders and was noticeably hurt for the rest of that game. Garrett needs a strong final three games if he wants to overtake TJ Watt for the Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

    Jadeveon Clowney is on the COVID-19 list still and Takk McKinley is out for the season. If Garrett is out against the Packers, Browns could be in a world of hurt due to depth on the edge.

    Report: Expect Cleveland Browns to be a Player For Deshaun Watson

    Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

