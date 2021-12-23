Browns’ John Johnson III Out Against Packers, Myles Garrett and Malik Jackson Questionable

Browns will be without their top safety in Green Bay, possibly could be more out.

Today the Cleveland Browns got back safety Grant Delpit from the COVID-19 list. That move was good timing because now John Johnson III will miss the matchup with the Green Bay Packers due to a hamstring injury.

This will be the first game that Johnson misses as a member of the Browns. On the season Cleveland’s top safety has three interceptions, five passes deflected and a forced fumble. Cleveland will undoubtedly miss his presence against the Aaron Rodgers led Packers.

Johnson is the signal caller for the defense, that role very well could go back to Anthony Walker who called some plays on the field earlier in the season.

Myles Garrett is having a standout year, but both he and Malik Jackson are questionable for the Packers game. Garrett tweaked his groin against the Las Vegas Raiders and was noticeably hurt for the rest of that game. Garrett needs a strong final three games if he wants to overtake TJ Watt for the Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

Jadeveon Clowney is on the COVID-19 list still and Takk McKinley is out for the season. If Garrett is out against the Packers, Browns could be in a world of hurt due to depth on the edge.

