Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Browns Activate Jacob Phillips, Make Other Roster Moves
    Publish date:

    Browns Activate Jacob Phillips, Make Other Roster Moves

    The Cleveland Browns have Jacob Phillips back, waived, Ja’Marcus Bradley amongst other moves.
    Author:

    © Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cleveland Browns have Jacob Phillips back, waived, Ja’Marcus Bradley amongst other moves.

    Unfortunately for the Browns they will be without Anthony Walker this week against the Baltimore Ravens. Just in time comes linebacker Jacob Phillips off the injured reserve. Sunday against the Ravens lines up to be the second-year players season debut after a biceps injury. This was expected after the window opened up to bring him back. 

    Phillips showed some good things in his rookie season for the Browns and returns just in time to step in if need be. The injury was at one point looked at as likely season ending. Best case scenario happened and the young linebacker is back and ready to go quicker than many thought.

    To make room for Phillips the Browns opted to waive Ja’Marcus Bradley. Bradley, the 6-foot-1 wide receiver has four catches for 64 yards on the season and has played in a pair of games. The idea is likely to get Bradley back to the practice squad after he spent some time getting some game action. Waiving Bradley at the moment is interesting with pass catchers Anthony Schwartz and David Njoku both missing time.

    Read More

    Cleveland will elevate cornerback Herb Miller and safety Jovante Moffat as COVID-19 elevations. Miller has appeared in five games for Cleveland this season. Moffatt has made an appearance in two games for the team. 

    Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter hereYou can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

    Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

    Aug 14, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) runs a drill during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns Activate Jacob Phillips, Make Other Roster Moves

    5 minutes ago
    greg newsome ii
    News

    Greg Newsome Ruled Out Against Ravens With Concussion

    23 hours ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) looks to the bench during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Myles Garrett Demands More, Spurs Teammates to Dig Deeper Ahead of Win or Go Home Matchup

    23 hours ago
    Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo (7) and holder/punter Dustin Colquitt (12) warm up before their game against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns Sign Punter, Rule Out Five for Ravens Rematch

    22 hours ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Tough Situations for Steelers, Always High-Class Claypool Wasn't Smart, Showed No Accountability

    Dec 10, 2021
    BFE28991-CE49-4F08-B5A1-E3E6FFA64BD3
    News

    Where the Cleveland Browns Stand Following the Week off

    Dec 10, 2021
    Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns punter Jamie Gillan (7) on the sidelines during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns P Jamie Gillan, LB Anthony Walker Jr. Placed on COVID-19 Reserve/List

    Dec 9, 2021
    FA1CF65E-7EF8-4091-AED4-2D4D7A5E37EE
    News

    Russell Wilson Would Waive No-Trade Clause for Three Teams

    Dec 9, 2021