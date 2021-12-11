Browns Activate Jacob Phillips, Make Other Roster Moves

Unfortunately for the Browns they will be without Anthony Walker this week against the Baltimore Ravens. Just in time comes linebacker Jacob Phillips off the injured reserve. Sunday against the Ravens lines up to be the second-year players season debut after a biceps injury. This was expected after the window opened up to bring him back.

Phillips showed some good things in his rookie season for the Browns and returns just in time to step in if need be. The injury was at one point looked at as likely season ending. Best case scenario happened and the young linebacker is back and ready to go quicker than many thought.

To make room for Phillips the Browns opted to waive Ja’Marcus Bradley. Bradley, the 6-foot-1 wide receiver has four catches for 64 yards on the season and has played in a pair of games. The idea is likely to get Bradley back to the practice squad after he spent some time getting some game action. Waiving Bradley at the moment is interesting with pass catchers Anthony Schwartz and David Njoku both missing time.

Cleveland will elevate cornerback Herb Miller and safety Jovante Moffat as COVID-19 elevations. Miller has appeared in five games for Cleveland this season. Moffatt has made an appearance in two games for the team.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated's Browns Digest website

