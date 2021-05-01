Browns Trade for 2022 Draft Pick

Cleveland Browns home
The Cleveland Browns were able to add a 2022 fourth round pick, trading with the Detroit Lions.
The Cleveland Browns agreed to a trade with the Detroit Lions, sending the 113th pick in the fourth round along with their seventh round pick to the Detroit Lions for 157th pick in the fifth round and a 2022 fourth round pick.

It always made sense that the Browns would try to acquire 2022 draft picks given the sheer amount of picks they had. The Browns did not come in with a ton of needs, to continuing to roll picks forward was a prudent strategy.

The potential issue was that teams were holding onto those picks tightly because that draft class is viewed as being much stronger than this one. Nevertheless, the Browns were able to get an extra fourth round pick.

It's also nice that the pick the Browns got in the trade with the Carolina Panthers to move up and pick Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah with the 52nd pick, is the one they used to trade into next year.

The Browns traded 59th pick and 89th pick (third round) to get 52nd pick and 113th pick on Friday. Now, they take that pick and move it to next year, only giving up their seventh round pick this year in the process.

The Browns are next scheduled to pick 132nd in the fourth round. If the Browns can find teams willing to trade, they will likely attempt at least one more trade like this, trying to add future assets to continue to allow them flexibility and strength in the NFL draft.

