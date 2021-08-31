August 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI.com
Search

Nick Mullens as Practice Squad Quarterback?

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback might be of interest to the Cleveland Browns according to Josina Anderson.
Author:
Publish date:

Per a report from Josina Anderson, the Cleveland Browns are considering quarterback Nick Mullen to join their team.

The phrasing there is interesting as it would be incredibly unlikely that he be signed to the active roster. It's tight enough already. However, he could be their choice for the practice squad. He is a free agent.

For whatever reason,  quarterback Kyle Lauletta may not be in the plans for the Browns as a practice squad option despite being on the team dating back to last year and playing in all three preseason games.

Mullers, who is 26 years old, has spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, but played the last three years was with the San Francisco 49ers. The real selling point with Mullens is that he has appeared in 19 games, including 16 starts with the 49ers.

His numbers are more than good enough for a backup, but particularly third string. Mullens has completed 64.5 percent of his passes at 7.9 yards per attempt with 25 touchdowns passes. The concern with Mullens is he also has 22 interceptions.

The Browns may be looking ahead with the decision of Mullens. Case Keenum is the Browns backup this year, but his contract may be terminated next year to save cap space. A quarterback like Mullens could be someone the Browns might like to become Mayfield's backup afterward, assuming he joins the team and they like what he brings to the table.

READ MORE: Browns Release RB John Kelly

Aug 12, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Mullens (10) throws a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
News

Nick Mullens as Practice Squad Quarterback?

Aug 14, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns running back John Kelly (49) runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Release RB John Kelly to Start Tuesday Cuts

Jan 3, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Mack Wilson (51) runs onto the field before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Taking Trade Calls for Mack Wilson per Albert Breer

Aug 14, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Kyle Lauletta (17) calls a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Cleveland Browns To Cut Curtis Weaver, Kyle Lauletta and Sheldrick Redwine

Elijah Lee Film Room 2021
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns Film Room: Meet Elijah Lee, the New Backup MIKE

Three Biggest Storylines Entering Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Featured Content

Browns Final Roster Projection

Drew Forbes should get a ton of reps against Colts
News

Drew Forbes Ruled Out of Falcons Game

Dec 6, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs the ball into Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Shaq Lawson (90) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jets Send 6th Round Pick to Texans for DE Shaq Lawson