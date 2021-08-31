Nick Mullens as Practice Squad Quarterback?

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback might be of interest to the Cleveland Browns according to Josina Anderson.

Per a report from Josina Anderson, the Cleveland Browns are considering quarterback Nick Mullen to join their team.

The phrasing there is interesting as it would be incredibly unlikely that he be signed to the active roster. It's tight enough already. However, he could be their choice for the practice squad. He is a free agent.

For whatever reason, quarterback Kyle Lauletta may not be in the plans for the Browns as a practice squad option despite being on the team dating back to last year and playing in all three preseason games.

Mullers, who is 26 years old, has spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, but played the last three years was with the San Francisco 49ers. The real selling point with Mullens is that he has appeared in 19 games, including 16 starts with the 49ers.

His numbers are more than good enough for a backup, but particularly third string. Mullens has completed 64.5 percent of his passes at 7.9 yards per attempt with 25 touchdowns passes. The concern with Mullens is he also has 22 interceptions.

The Browns may be looking ahead with the decision of Mullens. Case Keenum is the Browns backup this year, but his contract may be terminated next year to save cap space. A quarterback like Mullens could be someone the Browns might like to become Mayfield's backup afterward, assuming he joins the team and they like what he brings to the table.

