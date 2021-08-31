Browns Release RB John Kelly to Start Tuesday Cuts

In an effort to get down to 53 players on their roster, the Cleveland Browns released running back John Kelly per Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report.

Kelly was a back that really shined as a receiving threat in preseason for the Browns, but had a tendency to want to bounce everything as a runner. Still, his athleticism and receiving ability stood out during the preseason.

Unfortunately for Kelly, he was always a guy on the outside looking in with the Browns. They not only have Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, but D'Ernest Johnson looked fantastic in that third running back role. They also have Demetric Felton as a running back and receiver.

Kelly seemed like maybe he could draw interest from other teams, but they ultimately had to release him. He will be subject to waivers and it would be a little surprising if he's not claimed by another team.

His best fit would likely be with a team that wants a receiving back as an outlet. Any number of backs have been able to earn lucrative careers doing this and at almost 220 pounds with impressive acceleration, the former Tennessee Volunteer could fit the bill.

Kelly is only the first of what could be a day of difficult roster decisions for the Browns as they get down to 53 by 4pm. The Browns could end up bringing one or multiple players they've released back if they intend to put some of their roster on injured reserve with the intent to designate them to return.

