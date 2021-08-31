August 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI.com
Search

Browns Release RB John Kelly to Start Tuesday Cuts

In an effort to get down to 53 players on their roster, the Cleveland Browns released running back John Kelly per Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report.
Author:
Publish date:

The Cleveland Browns have released running back John Kelly as first reported by Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report.

Kelly was a back that really shined as a receiving threat in preseason for the Browns, but had a tendency to want to bounce everything as a runner. Still, his athleticism and receiving ability stood out during the preseason.

Unfortunately for Kelly, he was always a guy on the outside looking in with the Browns. They not only have Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, but D'Ernest Johnson looked fantastic in that third running back role. They also have Demetric Felton as a running back and receiver.

Kelly seemed like maybe he could draw interest from other teams, but they ultimately had to release him. He will be subject to waivers and it would be a little surprising if he's not claimed by another team.

His best fit would likely be with a team that wants a receiving back as an outlet. Any number of backs have been able to earn lucrative careers doing this and at almost 220 pounds with impressive acceleration, the former Tennessee Volunteer could fit the bill.

Kelly is only the first of what could be a day of difficult roster decisions for the Browns as they get down to 53 by 4pm. The Browns could end up bringing one or multiple players they've released back if they intend to put some of their roster on injured reserve with the intent to designate them to return.

READ MORE: Browns Taking Trade Calls for Mack Wilson per Albert Breer

Aug 14, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns running back John Kelly (49) runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Release RB John Kelly to Start Tuesday Cuts

Jan 3, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Mack Wilson (51) runs onto the field before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Taking Trade Calls for Mack Wilson per Albert Breer

Aug 14, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Kyle Lauletta (17) calls a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Cleveland Browns To Cut Curtis Weaver, Kyle Lauletta and Sheldrick Redwine

Elijah Lee Film Room 2021
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns Film Room: Meet Elijah Lee, the New Backup MIKE

Three Biggest Storylines Entering Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Featured Content

Browns Final Roster Projection

Drew Forbes should get a ton of reps against Colts
News

Drew Forbes Ruled Out of Falcons Game

Dec 6, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs the ball into Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Shaq Lawson (90) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jets Send 6th Round Pick to Texans for DE Shaq Lawson

57DEF86B-3B57-468B-AD6B-B85A800A6C16
Game Day

How To Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons Final Preseason Game