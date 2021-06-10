Browns Third Preseason Game to be Nationally Televised

The Atlanta Falcons will host the Cleveland Browns in their third and final preseason game, which will be on Sunday Night Football, August 29th.

The Cleveland Browns preseason schedule is set and their third game, now the final one of the slate, against the Atlanta Falcons, will be televised nationally on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

The game will be played in Atlanta on Sunday, August 29th in the team's final preseason game before they begin the regular season against the Kansas City Chiefs on the road.

The Browns are also slated to play the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants the first two games. With an odd number of preseason games, the Browns will only have one home game, which will take place against the Giants. The team is also scheduled to take part in joint practices with the Giants.

NBC will have an opportunity to really showcase Falcons first round pick Kyle Pitts in addition to getting to talk about the Browns as a whole. They will also presumably get to see Greg Newsome and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, the team's first two picks in the draft. Owusu-Koramoah was one of the most well known prospects that went in the second round and was lauded as a steal. NBC also carries a number of Notre Dame games, so that's one more reason for them to highlight him.

Odd enough, this will be the first preseason for every coach involved in the Browns preseason games. Kevin Stefanski and Joe Judge were hired last year by their respective teams, but the preseason was wiped out due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, Urban Meyer and Arthur Smith are both in their first year with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Falcons.

As a result, it's impossible to know how those coaches will handle preseason in terms of the players they will play.

