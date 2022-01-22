Browns Front Office Member Finalist For Vikings General Manager Opening

The Cleveland Browns soon could be replacing a member of their front office as the Minnesota Vikings could be looking to poach one back.

Cleveland Browns soon could be replacing a key member of their organization. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is going to receive a second interview for the Minnesota Vikings organization, per report. Vikings are currently in search of their next general manager.

Adofo-Mensah previously interviewed for the open position and now looks to be a finalist for the hire. Glenn Cook interviewed for the general manager job as well. Interesting enough this is the second straight season that Adofo-Mensah has been a common name for open jobs. It just goes to show the respect that Adofo-Mensah has gathered around the league. Cleveland could soon be looking for a new Vice President of Football Operations.

Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles is joining Adofo-Mensah as another candidate to receive a second interview with the Vikings. Adofo-Mensah is getting the first interview.

Not long ago the Browns were in this position, searching for a general manger and head coach. Now, the team is helping front office members receive such promotions. It is a sign of a winning organization, no matter the 2021 on-field results.

