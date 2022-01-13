Skip to main content

Vikings to Interview Two Current Browns Front Office Members for Vacant General Manager Position

The Minnesota Vikings are looking at two Browns’ front office members for their vacant GM job.

The offseason has started for the Cleveland Browns and every other team that did not make the playoffs this season. Cleveland is not yet looking to make any hires, but there are team’s with interest in some Browns’ front office members.

Glenn Cook, the team’s vice president of player personnel, has had some interest from the Chicago Bears and now the Minnesota Vikings. Both team’s are looking to fill their vacant general manager positions after recent firings. Neither team reached where they had hoped to this season, much like Cleveland.

Cook helps run football operations for the Browns and works closely with Cleveland GM Andrew Berry. Cook has spent six seasons with Cleveland.

Vikings are going to interview Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Browns VP of football ops is his job title and he is another guy who is highly regarded for general manager openings.

Just before last season Kevin Stefanski was poached from the Minnesota Vikings to become Cleveland’s head coach. Perhaps the Vikings are looking to return the favor and promote someone from the Browns to a higher position.

