Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski And Family Launch A New Foundation For Northeast Ohio
Sports can be used as a platform to bring people together and benefit the community. The NFL has done well at encouraging players to use their platforms to find ways to serve their communities with things like the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Looking to better a community does not just have to stick with the players though. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is proving that currently.
Stefanski and his family announced the launch of their new foundation on Tuesday. Kevin, along with his wife Michelle and their three children decided to name the foundation "The Keepers Foundation". The goal of The Keepers Foundation is to focus on serving underprivileged youth in Northeast Ohio.
When discussing the purpose of the foundation and what this means to the Stefanski family, this is what Coach Kevin Stefanski had to say.
"Everybody knows that Bible verse about being your brother's keeper and, really, what does that mean? It means looking out for somebody else," stated Stefanski in a release by the team. "And that's ultimately what we're trying to do with this foundation is look out for the people that need us to look out for them the most. And that's the kids in our communities that are underprivelged, and that's ultimately what we are trying to do."
Now that the foundation is officially launched, the first two events have been announced for this June. On June 6th at Cleveland Browns Stadium, there will be a flag football tournament called Under the Lights with Coach Stefanski & Friends. Then on June 13th, there will be a fundraiser called Night Out by the Lake with Coach Stefanski & Friends. This fundraiser will be an auction meant to raise money for the foundation.
Dee and Jimmy Haslam and the entire organization for that matter have been known to give back to Northeast Ohio over the years. Since coming to Cleveland, the Stefanski family found themselves inspired and according to Kevin have been "Floored by this community and have been floored by the support of Northeast Ohio when it comes to any of the numerous charities that are giving back and helping out."
This is a week where the attention feels full-throttle towards the 2024 NFL Draft. A story like this happens to be a nice reminder that there is a lot more than just football.