Browns Linked to Cowboys WR Amari Cooper as Possible Trade Partner

The Dallas Cowboys have not made it a secret they plan to part ways with wide receiver Amari Cooper, hoping to get something in trade for the trouble. The Cleveland Browns have been linked as a possible destination.

The Cleveland Browns are in the market for wide receiver help this coming offseason. One name that has been tossed around is Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper. Cooper is among players the Cowboys have made sure other teams know is available in an effort to spur offers.

Jordan Schultz of the Pullup Pod is saying the Browns are potentially in the market to make a trade for Cooper and says the Cowboys are hoping to get a third round pick in return. Maybe they'd accept a fourth round pick.

Cooper has been a productive receiver, but acquiring him would be costly on two fronts. Not only does it require giving up draft capital, but Cooper's contract is prohibitive. He is scheduled to have a salary of $20 million for each of the next three seasons, which would instantly make him the second highest paid player on the Browns roster.

The Cowboys would eat $6 million to move him, but would get $14 million in cap space as well. If they cannot find a trade partner, they will reportedly release him.

Trading for Cooper would suggest the Browns don't feel good about their ability to attract him in free agency or don't want to risk it. Perhaps they would then try to restructure the deal to lower the financial burden but increase the guaranteed money. Cooper would have to be willing, but is unlikely to do that at least on the first season. The Browns or whoever traded for him would've already paid to get him here. The adjustments would likely come after this year.

The free agent market for receivers is middling, so a trade would allow the Browns to potentially avoid getting into a bidding war over players that may not be worth it.

Another trade target could be Tyler Lockett of the Seattle Seahawks. 

