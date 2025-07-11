Browns Linked to Trading Playmaker to NFC Super Bowl Contender
Amidst a rebuild, the Browns would be hard-pressed to turn down an opportunity to gain draft capital. However, a potential deal could involve Cleveland sending out a fan-favorite.
In an article predicting how the upcoming NFL season would unfold, Touchdown Wire's Jarrett Bailey hypothesized a trade between the Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles. While the exact package was not specified, Bailey predicted that Cleveland would send tight end David Njoku to the Super Bowl Champions.
"Njoku would be an upgrade over Grant Calcaterra, and would also allow Dallas Goedert to take a small step back as TE2 on the depth chart," Bailey said.
Bailey's breakdown spanned a full calendar year and included the Browns finishing 4-13, head coach Kevin Stefanski joining the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland hiring Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores to replace him.
Since being selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Njoku has been a reliable contributor for the Browns. His 3,769 receiving yards are the most by a Cleveland pass-catcher in that time and rank 13th on the franchise's all-time leaderboard. Njoku is one of the longest-tenured players on the Browns' roster and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2023.
However, the 29-year-old tight end is entering the final year of his contract. Njoku is set to hit unrestricted free agency in 2026, and after missing six games due to injury last season, the Browns could listen to offers at the trade deadline. If general manager Andrew Berry decides he's going to let Njoku walk in free agency anyway, the Eagles could provide an intriguing package of draft picks.
Over 11 games in 2024, Njoku caught 64 passes for 505 yards and five touchdowns.