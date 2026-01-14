Denver Broncos Super Bowl Odds (Betting Market Doesn't Believe in Denver in AFC)

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos are the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but you wouldn't know it looking at the betting market.

Denver opened as an underdog in the divisional round against the Buffalo Bills (it has since moved to a 1.5-point favorite at home), and it currently is fifth in the NFL in the odds to win the Super Bowl, behind two teams in the AFC. Both the Bills (+650) and New England Patriots (+600) have better odds than the Broncos (+700) at DraftKings to win the Super Bowl this season.

The AFC has been wide open all season long, but Denver clearly isn't getting much respect even though it finished with the best mark in the conference. The Broncos only lost one game at home (to the Jacksonville Jaguars), but they won't have much of an advantage -- at least in the eyes of oddsmakers -- if they're able to get past Buffalo on Saturday.

In the lookahead lines for the AFC title game, Denver would be just a 1.5-point favorite at home in a hypothetical matchup with either Houston or New England. The Broncos already have a win over the Texans this season, but C.J. Stroud (concussion) was injured in that game.

As for this weekend in the divisional round, Denver is looking to get revenge on a Buffalo team that knocked it out of the playoffs in the 2024 season. The Broncos lost on the road as the No. 7 seed in the AFC last season, but they had a much strong regular season in Nix's sophomore season.

Sean Payton has won a Super Bowl before, but this year's Denver team has some questions on offense, mainly with Nix's play at quarterback. Can the youngster outduel Josh Allen this week? Then, can he beat Stroud or MVP candidate Drake Maye to reach the Super Bowl?

Even though Denver is now favored in the divisional round, oddsmakers clearly think the Bills and Patriots are more viable contenders to win the Super Bowl.

But, at +700, Denver still has an implied probability of 12.5% to win it all this season.

Here's a look at the odds for every team left in the playoffs to win the Super Bowl this season.

Latest Odds to Win Super Bowl LX

Seattle Seahawks: +270

Los Angeles Rams: +320

New England Patriots: +600

Buffalo Bills: +650

Denver Broncos: +700

Houston Texans: +850

Chicago Bears: +1600

San Francisco 49ers: +2000

